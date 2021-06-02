Little girl names capitals of all countries in the world, wows people online

Little Pranina is winning the internet with her amazing skill.

While most struggle to remember how many countries are there in total in the the world, one little girl has left people on social media amazed with her knowledge of countries and their capitals. At the age of just two-and-half-years, the little one is seen effortlessly answering capitals of all the nations in one go. Now, the spectacular video is created a huge buzz online.

Recently, taking to Twitter, Dr Priyanka Shukla, an IAS officer from Chhattisgarh, shared a video of her colleague Pradeep Tandan’s daughter Pranina. The nearly 1.3-minute video shows the talented girl promptly replying when quizzed about several countries. From Iraq to Laos, she goes on naming all the capitals without missing a beat.

“How many country capitals do you know?” the IAS officer asked while sharing the video. She also added that Tandan explained that Pranina’s memory has been extraordinary from the very beginning.

Watch the video here:

While people praised the little girl, others hoped she wasn’t pressurised to memorise all the capitals. Taking to Twitter, the girl’s father said, “These are her extra learnings with her interest in a playful way.”

These are her extra learnings with her interest in a playful way. She pluck best coriander leaves everyday morning from our kitchen garden. Take your time to meet her, you will be very much pleased by her logical thinking. — Pradeep Tandan (@23Pradeep) June 1, 2021

People on the microblogging site were highly impressed by the little girl’s talent and showered praise and love on her. While some joked she is already a great future candidate for the UPSC exams, others hoped she can utilise her strength in truly discovering her passions.

