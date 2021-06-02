scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 02, 2021
Most read

Little girl names capitals of all countries in the world, wows people online

The nearly 1.3-minute video shows the child effortlessly naming the capitals of countries from Iraq to Laos.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 2, 2021 5:49:13 pm
geography kid, girl knows all countries capitals, little girl memorises capitals of countries, viral videos, talented children videos, indian expressLittle Pranina is winning the internet with her amazing skill.

While most struggle to remember how many countries are there in total in the the world, one little girl has left people on social media amazed with her knowledge of countries and their capitals. At the age of just two-and-half-years, the little one is seen effortlessly answering capitals of all the nations in one go. Now, the spectacular video is created a huge buzz online.

Recently, taking to Twitter, Dr Priyanka Shukla, an IAS officer from Chhattisgarh, shared a video of her colleague Pradeep Tandan’s daughter Pranina. The nearly 1.3-minute video shows the talented girl promptly replying when quizzed about several countries. From Iraq to Laos, she goes on naming all the capitals without missing a beat.

“How many country capitals do you know?” the IAS officer asked while sharing the video. She also added that Tandan explained that Pranina’s memory has been extraordinary from the very beginning.

Watch the video here:

While people praised the little girl, others hoped she wasn’t pressurised to memorise all the capitals. Taking to Twitter, the girl’s father said, “These are her extra learnings with her interest in a playful way.”

People on the microblogging site were highly impressed by the little girl’s talent and showered praise and love on her. While some joked she is already a great future candidate for the UPSC exams, others hoped she can utilise her strength in truly discovering her passions.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 02: Latest News

Advertisement