‘Best thing you’ll see today’: Adorable video of a little girl’s jugalbandi with mother goes viral

Tuesday, April 27, 2021
In a video that is winning the internet, a mother-daughter duo is seen performing Arijit Singh, Alka Yagnik's hit song 'Agar Tum Saath Ho' from 2015 film Tamasha.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 27, 2021 1:29:14 pm
agar tum saath ho, mother daughter tum saath ho, little girl tum saath ho, mother daughter jugalbandi, cute children music video, viral video, indian expressMany commented on the video saying, it's just what they needed at a time like this.

Indians are looking for a moment of positivity online even as the nation grapples with a massive rise in the cases of coronavirus. In such difficult time, a sweet video of a little girl is melting hearts online.

In a video that is winning the internet, a mother-daughter duo is seen performing Arijit Singh-Alka Yagnik’s hit song ‘Agar Tum Saath Ho’ from 2015 film Tamasha. While the mother is seen playing a ukulele while singing, her daughter steals the show with her hand movements and profound gestures. With her hand moving like a seasoned classical singer, the little one’s cuteness has created a huge buzz online.

The video was originally shared on Facebook by Anjana Madathil from Kerala but got wider attention after it appeared on Twitter. After Mridula Chakraborty (@mridula2c) shared it on the micro-blogging site, it quickly went viral delighting all online.

Watch the video here:

As social media platforms is flooded with SOS calls and appeals for emergency requirements for Covid-19 patients amid the second wave, netizens dubbed it as “timeline cleanser”. Many commenting on the post said the video made their day amid all the distressing news, with one saying: “Just what everyone in India needs now”. Many have also started to tag film’s actors and music director AR Rahman to see the video.

