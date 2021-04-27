‘Best thing you’ll see today’: Adorable video of a little girl’s jugalbandi with mother goes viral

Many commented on the video saying, it's just what they needed at a time like this.

Indians are looking for a moment of positivity online even as the nation grapples with a massive rise in the cases of coronavirus. In such difficult time, a sweet video of a little girl is melting hearts online.

In a video that is winning the internet, a mother-daughter duo is seen performing Arijit Singh-Alka Yagnik’s hit song ‘Agar Tum Saath Ho’ from 2015 film Tamasha. While the mother is seen playing a ukulele while singing, her daughter steals the show with her hand movements and profound gestures. With her hand moving like a seasoned classical singer, the little one’s cuteness has created a huge buzz online.

The video was originally shared on Facebook by Anjana Madathil from Kerala but got wider attention after it appeared on Twitter. After Mridula Chakraborty (@mridula2c) shared it on the micro-blogging site, it quickly went viral delighting all online.

Watch the video here:

As social media platforms is flooded with SOS calls and appeals for emergency requirements for Covid-19 patients amid the second wave, netizens dubbed it as “timeline cleanser”. Many commenting on the post said the video made their day amid all the distressing news, with one saying: “Just what everyone in India needs now”. Many have also started to tag film’s actors and music director AR Rahman to see the video.

Beautiful! During this crisis some happiness…. https://t.co/3b9C88FG6A — Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury (@aniruddhatony) April 26, 2021

This is so beautiful ❤️❤️हम सब साथ है.. we are there for each other.. आपण एकमेकांना आहोत. Prayers for all 🙏 https://t.co/f1FKCB6h76 — Amruta Subhash (@AmrutaSubhash) April 26, 2021

Aww cutie pie ♥️♥️ the rhythm, the expressions, the movements and the singing!! Stay blessed 😍😘 https://t.co/Q1K0PoVuPJ — फोगाट मैम पाताल लोकवाली (@Phogat0) April 26, 2021

That’s something positive will make u smile….😊 https://t.co/4kHwfj2VDd — Divya….. (@Divya55517) April 26, 2021

the little girl’s twirling hand 🥺 https://t.co/MyEHYdCDxG — sohni (@hell0sp) April 26, 2021

CUTEST VERSION OF AGAR TUM SATH HO.❤️❤️ https://t.co/TkbOPkhrht — SANJNA (@SanjnaAhuja2) April 26, 2021

I’ve seen this over 5 times and I can’t stop crying OH MAN https://t.co/QoDKLfw5so — sach (@saachhai) April 26, 2021

Something soothing amidst this conundrum. 🥰 https://t.co/0fk0dDO0Uo — Shashikant Yadav (@shashikanty295) April 26, 2021

Just what everyone in India needs now…these lil stars will help us go through this…just adorable… https://t.co/pMRf8smNuQ — James Joseph (@Pro_Bharati) April 27, 2021

Awww. Just look at her, “Agar Tum Saath Hoooo”.. Her mouth when she sings “Hoooo” and the smile at the end 😻 https://t.co/Aa3fxOMIXl — Asuvini (@Asuvini_) April 27, 2021

Her little hands….❤❤ oh lord..I did so need to see that. — AD the lll (@medusaflower) April 26, 2021

Kept watching movement of child’s little hands and head… 🎼🎵🎼

Thank you for sharing some smiles in the midst of so much panic and chaos around us. 😊 — Vinay Tewari (@vinatewa_vinay) April 26, 2021

This baby’s EQ (edibility quotient) is really high — Shobna S. Iyer (@shobnasi) April 26, 2021

I almost died seeing that cute lill girl doing those hand movements 😍😚 — just Saying (@justSayinghuhh) April 26, 2021