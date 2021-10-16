scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, October 16, 2021
MUST READ

Toddler melts hearts after asking permission to say goodbye to aunt at airport

Netizens pointed out that the little girl's request was too cute for the security officer to decline permission.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
October 16, 2021 5:19:26 pm
toddler permission to say aunt bye, little girl airport aunt say bye, girl permission airport security officer, viral videos, cute children videos, indian express

Watching farewell videos at airports can often leave people teary-eyed, and now one toddler’s polite gesture while saying goodbye to a family member has made netizens go ‘aww’.

In a video going viral, a little girl is seen politely seeking permission to enter an area off-limits for non-passengers at an airport’s departure section. The sweet manner in which the child puts forth her request makes the security officer at the entrance relent and he allows her to pass through.

The undated clip taking social media by storm then goes on to show the girl running to greet a woman, who too sprints to hug her. The woman then lifts the child in her arms as the officers watch from a distance.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Twitter user Kaptan Hindustan, who shared the video online, wrote: “She asked the officer permission to say goodbye to her aunt at the airport.” According to the user, the adorable clip was taken at Qatar’s Hamad international Airport.

Watch the video here:

As the 17-second clip went viral across social media platforms from Reddit to Instagram, it started a conversation online. Some pointed out that when even adults forget to stick to the rules, the toddler’s sense of decorum was quite refreshing, while others praised the girl’s parents for “raising her right”.

Several parents too chipped in saying that while videos of kids throwing tantrums usually go viral, this clip offers a different perspective on children’s behaviour in public spaces. Many also remarked that the child was too cute for the officer to say no.

Here’s how netizens reacted:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 16: Latest News

Advertisement