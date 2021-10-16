Toddler melts hearts after asking permission to say goodbye to aunt at airport

Watching farewell videos at airports can often leave people teary-eyed, and now one toddler’s polite gesture while saying goodbye to a family member has made netizens go ‘aww’.

In a video going viral, a little girl is seen politely seeking permission to enter an area off-limits for non-passengers at an airport’s departure section. The sweet manner in which the child puts forth her request makes the security officer at the entrance relent and he allows her to pass through.

The undated clip taking social media by storm then goes on to show the girl running to greet a woman, who too sprints to hug her. The woman then lifts the child in her arms as the officers watch from a distance.

Twitter user Kaptan Hindustan, who shared the video online, wrote: “She asked the officer permission to say goodbye to her aunt at the airport.” According to the user, the adorable clip was taken at Qatar’s Hamad international Airport.

Watch the video here:

She asked the officer permission to say goodbye to her aunt at the airport. pic.twitter.com/bcsb9rnxt6 — Kaptan Hindustan™ (@KaptanHindostan) October 14, 2021

As the 17-second clip went viral across social media platforms from Reddit to Instagram, it started a conversation online. Some pointed out that when even adults forget to stick to the rules, the toddler’s sense of decorum was quite refreshing, while others praised the girl’s parents for “raising her right”.

Several parents too chipped in saying that while videos of kids throwing tantrums usually go viral, this clip offers a different perspective on children’s behaviour in public spaces. Many also remarked that the child was too cute for the officer to say no.

Here’s how netizens reacted:

What? (Sniffle) me, cry? (Sob) Nooooo la … who said? https://t.co/mrTe54tD34 — Harith Iskander (@HarithIskander) October 15, 2021

😭 These tiny humans can be hella adorable sometimes. 🥺 https://t.co/5lBiDJZwyS — Simply EMMAzing! (@OohEmmG) October 16, 2021

If you're haiving a shitty day like I am then watch this. :) https://t.co/97Za1sSwUM — Gunner_14 (@SonOfAnarchy_14) October 15, 2021

So cute so sweet and so polite 😭 who could say no to this beautiful angel. 😇💗💗💗 — Lilibelle 🌸🍂 (@belleflleur4) October 14, 2021

Damn you Onion Ninjas! I miss my nephew and niece babies, if I knew COVID was coming I would have hugged them harder 😩😩😩 — Thrive Today (@ThriveToday2) October 15, 2021

So cute and what a respectful young lady! Good parents for sure. — Timothy Rimmer (@TimothyRimmer) October 14, 2021

It costs absolutely nothing to be kind. — Toni L (@emmaskid) October 15, 2021

Thank you kind officer 👮‍♀️ — Lenore Walker (@lenore_walker) October 14, 2021

Heart is melting please stop! 🥰 — kumar (@mahendraila1955) October 15, 2021

Saying goodbye at the Airport is the most difficult thing to do in life. — Imran Mo (@moh_imran7) October 15, 2021