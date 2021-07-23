scorecardresearch
‘Bhookha hi rahunga, sahi hai?’: Little boy’s reaction on not getting a burger melts hearts online

The undated video melted hearts online and people couldn't have enough of his cuteness. While some found his sweet reaction relatable, others said they would love to order burgers for him.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 23, 2021 2:19:32 pm
Missing out on your favourite fast food can anger even those who are the sweetest. A little boy’s reaction on not getting a burger has netizens in splits, with many empathising with the child.

In a video going viral, a boy wearing a pale blue kurta pajama was heard sulking, “Mere se baat nhi karo (Don’t talk to me)”. Based on the conversation, it looked like the boy was upset because his sister ordered a burger for herself but not for him.

As the girl, behind the camera continued to tease him, the disappointed kid can be seen pouting and saying: “Tum apna burger jaldi se khaa lena mai nahi khaunga, Sahi hai? (You can eat your burger, I won’t eat it).” As the girl was heard jokingly saying he should ask his father for money to order one, the boy seemed to get further enraged.

As the girl continues to tease the boy saying he didn’t have money to order the burger, the little one can be seen getting annoyed. “Mera order hi nahi karo tum… kuch bhi nahi khana, sahi hai… main bhookha he rahunga, (Don’t order for me, I won’t eat anything, I will remain hungry)”, he said. Frustrated, the child was then seen walking away in dismay, while the girl was heard laughing at his cute reaction.

ALSO WATCH |This video of a child getting a haircut is the internet’s latest hit

Burger ke liye itni narazgi bhi theek nahi (So much anger for a burger is not okay),” a Twitter user Mohammed Futurewala wrote while sharing the clip.

Watch the adorable interaction here:

The undated video melted hearts online and people couldn’t have enough of his cuteness. While some found his sweet reaction relatable, others said they would love to order burgers for him. The video also reminded many Tweeple about their own childhood.

