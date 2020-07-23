scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 23, 2020
Watch: A boy’s carefree dance is being widely shared on social media

The undated video was reportedly recorded in Dachchan which is in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir. In the video, the boy is seen dancing vigorously to the beats of a dhol.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 23, 2020 12:47:28 pm
The video is being widely shared across social media sites and even on WhatsApp. (@KangriCarrier/ Twitter)

In a video being widely circulated online, a boy is seen dancing without a care in the world and praise has been pouring in for him on social media.

The video was shared by Twitter user @KangriCarrier and then by IAS officer Priyanka Shukla.

Many commented that the video was the sort of thing they needed to see in such gloomy times.  Some said it reminded them of their own childhood.

