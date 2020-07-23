Watch: A boy’s carefree dance is being widely shared on social media

The video is being widely shared across social media sites and even on WhatsApp. (@KangriCarrier/ Twitter) The video is being widely shared across social media sites and even on WhatsApp. (@KangriCarrier/ Twitter)

In a video being widely circulated online, a boy is seen dancing without a care in the world and praise has been pouring in for him on social media.

The undated video was reportedly recorded in Dachchan which is in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir. In the video, the boy is seen dancing vigorously to the beats of a dhol, while a shehnai is also heard.

The video was shared by Twitter user @KangriCarrier and then by IAS officer Priyanka Shukla.

The talented kid is from Marwah, Dachchan, Kishtwar. I’m sorry. https://t.co/PxNi4XtcR2 — Basant بسنت (@KangriCarrier) July 21, 2020

Many commented that the video was the sort of thing they needed to see in such gloomy times. Some said it reminded them of their own childhood.

अभी अभी timeline पर इसे देखा!

सच्ची ख़ुशी शायद व्यक्तिगत तौर पर ऐसी ही दिखती हो.. Doesn’t it instantly make one smile😊? pic.twitter.com/9ggtNhejpr — Priyanka Shukla (@PriyankaJShukla) July 22, 2020

Believe me. This is the best thing on twitter today 🙂. Bachpan bhi kya cheez hoti he yr. Well done kid👏#wednesdaymorning #happiness

VC: @KangriCarrier pic.twitter.com/BybVBSnYXJ — Ankur Lahoty, IIS (@Ankur_IIS) July 22, 2020

Mast malang vala dance God bless you bcha — PrateekaBhagat (@PrateekBhagat19) July 23, 2020

how sweet and innocent — aamir (@aamir74529070) July 22, 2020

True Happiness❤❤.

Can feel how he is enjoying. 👌👌👍👍 — James Kandi (@jameskandi1006) July 22, 2020

Made my day… needed it badly. Loads of love to him. — Dr.Midhat Farah مدہت فرح (@farah_midhat) July 21, 2020

Definitely brings a smile to our faces during covid times — Sameeksha Sharma (@SameekshaChat) July 23, 2020

😁😀😂😂 I smiled becoz he danced without noticing anything, he danced for his own happiness,he danced without caring about anything..

This is life and we need to learn this from this cute kid😘😍 — Mahima Singh (@MahimaS54222004) July 22, 2020

Haha.. just did an exact replica of his steps and am off to office with a smile 😄 — Nemesis (@TextSext) July 22, 2020

yeah truly amazing!! Seething with life and joy. 😀🕉️ — Vivek Pandey (@voracle) July 22, 2020

Hehe funny childhood , tension free 🙂 — Lohit Bhagwat (@BhagwatLohit) July 22, 2020

Happiness is state of mind💃🏼 — ravinder.silamgari (@chathubhuj) July 22, 2020

