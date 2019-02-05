Watch: Late for yoga class, little boy skids into first pose

Entering a class late is never easy. While some feared being punished by the strict teachers, others thought bunking might have been the safest option to avoid humiliation. But one tiny tot showed people around the world there is another option — sprint into action!

In an adorable video doing rounds on social media platform, a little boy, who was late for his Yoga class, is seen first running quickly and then sitting on the floor in one quick leap. The cute gesture by the little boy is melting hearts online.

In the video, other children are seen seated with their legs stretched out in front. Realising that he arrived late, the boy without much thinking sprung in action.

Watch the video here:

Many lauded his adorable and funny effort. Few also thought it was inspiring to see how he made up for being late. “This kid has clearly been watching Transformers,” one impressed user remarked on Reddit. Another impressed by his skill commented, “Full sprint then jumps into a hamstring stretch no problem, these kids are indestructible!”