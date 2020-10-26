scorecardresearch
Monday, October 26, 2020
‘Goal-den moment’: Video of footballer’s son scoring goal resurfaces on social media

The footage shows the toddler Josh Turnbull, the son of former Chelsea goalkeeper Ross Turnbull, running off with the ball down the pitch towards an open goal.

New Delhi | October 26, 2020 12:10:41 pm
josh turnball chelsea goal, josh turnball cute goal, chelsea 2013 toddler goal, josh turnball sign him up, cute football moment, kids football moment, indian expressThe video is from a match in 2013 after Chelsea's final match of the season, and has resurfaced now winning hearts online once again.

A video of the son of a football player stealing the show at an event has resurfaced on social media and is being reshared again.

The footage shows the toddler Josh Turnbull, the son of former team goalkeeper Ross Turnbull, running off with the ball down the pitch towards an open goal. As he moves towards the goal, the cheers from the crowd get louder. When he kicks it in the crowd roars in support and the boy lifts his hands in celebrations, only to prompt more cheers.

The video was recorded in 2013 after Chelsea’s final match of the season, and has resurfaced on social media again.

The incident took place as Chelsea players and their families gathered on the pitch to hear footballer Paulo Ferreira’s farewell speech. But even Ferreira had to pause due to the cheers from the crowd for the young boy.

In a longer version of the video, fans can be heard chanting, ‘Sign him up, sign him up, sign him up’.

Here’s how people reacted to the video after it resurfaced on social media:

Another such memorable moment on the pitch came when Liverpool football star Mohamed Salah’s daughter scored a similar ‘goal’ in 2019.

