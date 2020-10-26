‘Goal-den moment’: Video of footballer’s son scoring goal resurfaces on social media

The video is from a match in 2013 after Chelsea's final match of the season, and has resurfaced now winning hearts online once again.

A video of the son of a football player stealing the show at an event has resurfaced on social media and is being reshared again.

The footage shows the toddler Josh Turnbull, the son of former team goalkeeper Ross Turnbull, running off with the ball down the pitch towards an open goal. As he moves towards the goal, the cheers from the crowd get louder. When he kicks it in the crowd roars in support and the boy lifts his hands in celebrations, only to prompt more cheers.

The video was recorded in 2013 after Chelsea’s final match of the season, and has resurfaced on social media again.

Just wait for it.. ..and turn the sound on 😊 pic.twitter.com/WbK5ZHAvy7 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) October 25, 2020

The incident took place as Chelsea players and their families gathered on the pitch to hear footballer Paulo Ferreira’s farewell speech. But even Ferreira had to pause due to the cheers from the crowd for the young boy.

In a longer version of the video, fans can be heard chanting, ‘Sign him up, sign him up, sign him up’.

Here’s how people reacted to the video after it resurfaced on social media:

We need more of this in the world! — Gerald (@Gerald_G4) October 26, 2020

You’re not crying, I am. — TheThingsEyeSee (@TheThingsEyeSe1) October 25, 2020

That’s a future football star right there — GFerro65(brn2wld) (@GFerro65) October 25, 2020

This will impove your feed SOUND ON GOOOOOOAAAALLLL!!! ⚽️⚽️⚽️ https://t.co/xZL2X8cCZ3 — Priscilla Huff (@phuffdaddy) October 25, 2020

Probably the best thing I’ve seen on Twitter. https://t.co/FIYdVVW102 — Tony Windsor (@TonyHWindsor) October 26, 2020

No matter how many times I see this it never fails to make me smile 🥰 https://t.co/Vw6ShTHh8v — Just Amber 🤷🏻‍♀️ (@ag_peach) October 26, 2020

Another such memorable moment on the pitch came when Liverpool football star Mohamed Salah’s daughter scored a similar ‘goal’ in 2019.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd