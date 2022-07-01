‘Magic of speed’: Netizens can’t stop watching this little boy’s trick with stones

When it comes to magic tricks be it in real life or on the internet, netizens’ fascination is unparalleled. Whether it is the sheer illusion or sleight of hand, the mysterious nature of the act often leaves viewers in awe. Now, millions are rewatching a simple trick by a student to understand what’s happening.

In an Instagram video, students are seen gathered around the bench of a little school boy, who performs a magic trick with two tiny stones. At first, he shows the audience a black stone in each of his hands, and then flips his hands on the desk. However, when he lifts one of the hands, the stone is nowhere to be seen. He then proceeds to lift the other hand to show both the stones hidden underneath.

As his friends cheer and applaud, he does the trick one more time at the request of the person filming it, and once again mesmerises all with his skills.

Posted by Instagram user @sahil.aazam, the Reel has amassed over 80 million views so far and many are sharing reaction videos on the app as well.

Watch the magic here:

As the video created a big buzz online, many admitted to watching it numerous times to see how he pulled it off. A few in the comments concluded that they have come close to decoding it, but admitted that they could not replicate his swiftness and said: “It’s magic of speed”.

Many who appreciated the boy’s talent wanted to know more about him and asked for a tutorial, if not more magic tricks by the little champ.