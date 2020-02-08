Little boy hears for first time, emotional video goes viral

The little boy overwhelmed by the fact he can hear his parents hugged his mother. (Source: Wookybee/ TikTok) The little boy overwhelmed by the fact he can hear his parents hugged his mother. (Source: Wookybee/ TikTok)

Seeing and listening are two things we often take for granted. But this video showing the moment when a little boy hears for the first time will make you appreciate life.

This video, recorded in a doctor’s chamber, has now gone viral across social media platforms. It shows the little boy, identified as Christopher, playing while his parents patiently listen to the medical specialist. The doctor is heard explaining that the hearing implants will go live together in both ears and asks if the parents want to see his reaction.

On the count of three, as the devices are switched on, the little kid seemed little baffled at first, and with his eyes wide open, hugs his mother quickly in joy. The touching moment left many teary-eyed online.

The video originally shared on TikTok got nearly 10 million views, with over 2.5 million likes.

His father is also heard in the background comforting him, as he begins to cry and reassure, “It’s going to be okay buddy”. The emotional video quickly spread on Twitter and Reddit as well and people couldn’t help but cry.

I can’t tell if he got scared or just surprised happy shock maybe a mix of all it… but lil man stole everyones heart 😭 — 𝐸𝒾𝓁𝒶𝓉𝒶𝓃𝟪𝟩 (@Eilatan87) February 7, 2020

This is the fastest I have ever gone from “What’s this video about?” to tears. ❤ — Jill Daviau 🇨🇦 (@neithskye) February 6, 2020

It is amazing, my son has a cochlear implant it made such a difference to his hearing. I am grateful every day for the work of #ProfessorGraemeClark — Tracey Ingham (@InghamTracey) February 7, 2020

How sweet! So glad for this family! Things we take for granted! — katie (@katie13649164) February 6, 2020

And his first reaction was to go to mommy 🥺🥺. That bond is crazy — Zo (@CapLee27) February 6, 2020

Can we get a little warning next time? What if I had a girl here and I just burst into tears randomly? Do better. — travis peak (@fatmantrav79) February 6, 2020

Beautiful moment ❤❤❤ — Bahram Khan (@khanbahram) February 6, 2020

I am not crying you’re crying 🥺🥺🥺 — Ghassan Mzayek (@Gusthephinman) February 6, 2020

This is what life is all about. Absolutely LOVE this! ❤️ — Josh Carey (@JoshDCarey) February 6, 2020

Less than 18 seconds for me to get flooded with emotion. This is powerful stuff! — Pens fan 🐧 (@pittjku) February 6, 2020

Me trying to hold it together ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/HzvEx6x9V5 — Leonard Saldana 🌎 (@LS3_Sports) February 6, 2020

