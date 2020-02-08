Follow Us:
Saturday, February 08, 2020
Little boy hears for first time, emotional video goes viral

On the count of three, as the devices are switched on, the little kid seemed little baffled at first, and with his eyes wide open, hugs his mother quickly in joy. The touching moment left many teary-eyed online.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 8, 2020 2:59:44 pm
kid hear for first time, deaf kid hear first time, hearing implants kids, kid reaction voice first time, viral videos, indian express The little boy overwhelmed by the fact he can hear his parents hugged his mother. (Source: Wookybee/ TikTok)

Seeing and listening are two things we often take for granted. But this video showing the moment when a little boy hears for the first time will make you appreciate life.

This video, recorded in a doctor’s chamber, has now gone viral across social media platforms. It shows the little boy, identified as Christopher, playing while his parents patiently listen to the medical specialist. The doctor is heard explaining that the hearing implants will go live together in both ears and asks if the parents want to see his reaction.

The video originally shared on TikTok got nearly 10 million views, with over 2.5 million likes.

His father is also heard in the background comforting him, as he begins to cry and reassure, “It’s going to be okay buddy”. The emotional video quickly spread on Twitter and Reddit as well and people couldn’t help but cry.

