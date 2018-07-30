Lip-Sync challenge: North Texas fire department shows how it’s done

The Paris Fire Department of North Texas attempts the lip-sync challenge. (Source: Youtube) The Paris Fire Department of North Texas attempts the lip-sync challenge. (Source: Youtube)

Norfolk Police Department’s lip-sync challenge in which policemen grooved to Bruno Mars’ upbeat number ‘Uptown Funk’ went viral in Juky this year and garnered over 65 million views. Now, the Paris fire department in North Texas released a video of shirtless firemen lip-syncing to Miley Cyrus’ famous song, ‘Wrecking Ball’ among other famous songs.

The video starts with one of the firefighters swinging on a tyre tube, trying to enact the Miley Cyrus video on Wrecking Ball as others pose shirtless on the top of a fire-department van bonnet.

The video then proceeds to another trio of firemen walking down the highway singing “The Firemen” for 30 seconds before the video goes on to a group of firemen dancing to Imagine Dragons’ ‘Thunder’. The catch of the video is when one of the firemen dressed in a lilac-coloured ballerina skirt dances to ‘Barbie Girl’.

The end credits show firefighters dancing to Lil Wayne’s ‘Fireman’. Now that the Paris Fire Department has decided to take on the lip-sync challenge, will other fire departments in other counties also join in to participate?

