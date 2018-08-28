This lip reading spoof video of US press secretary Sarah Sanders will leave you in splits!

Though the fake voiceover does not exactly sound like the press secretary, but it sure seems to match her mood. (Source: Bad Lip Reading/YouTube) Though the fake voiceover does not exactly sound like the press secretary, but it sure seems to match her mood. (Source: Bad Lip Reading/YouTube)

YouTube channel Bad Lip Reading often comes up with creative content, even delving into politics when required. From lip reading of Mark Zuckerberg’s hearing to Clinton-Trump debates, there have been many hilarious videos with irrelevant content based on the lip movement of the speaker.

This time the latest video of the channel features US press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders addressing a press conference. The video starts with Sanders saying “I need a drink” before she turns to the journalists sitting in front of her. Though the fake voiceover does not exactly sound like the press secretary, it sure seems to match her mood.

