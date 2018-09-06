Lion surprises tourist with cuddles and licks on safari tour; video leaves netizens divided

The viral video has got mixed reactions online. The viral video has got mixed reactions online.

A group of guests at a safari adventure park in Crimea were surprised when a lion jumped onto their vehicle to offer cuddles like a cat. The incident occurred when an open-sided vehicle with tourists at the Taigan Safari Park was on a tour.

The clip, which has now gone viral, starts with the lion sitting in close proximity of the cart. It then jumps on the cart. Soon after exchanging cuddles with the driver of the cart, the lion identified as Filya moves onto the back of the vehicle and licks a woman’s face while others immediately start to take selfies — quite unfazed.

The park is known for it’s this both scary and sweet big cat encounter and the footage has left people on the Internet divided.

i feel like this lion and i would be total bros. https://t.co/4gaj5uGpZ6 — Casey Neistat (@CaseyNeistat) September 6, 2018

Would I snuggle with a lion and risk being eaten? Prolly not, but this is adorable. 🦁❤️ Ps Dear Safari park, Buy some doors for your cars, one grumpy lion 🦁 and you might lose a tourist. https://t.co/LwPp9IBrvF — Sparkly Night (@Sparkly_Night) September 6, 2018

Enormous friendly lion wanted to be petted by hoomans. https://t.co/8e91MtWMsC — moumita🐰🌈 (@queenof7hecloud) September 6, 2018

Omg how are they not scared??? These people look like they are some trained animal specialists sfghj https://t.co/dA4Eu5XMYm — Sara (@KeanusBride) September 6, 2018

I have never in my life been this green with envy. Such a beautiful creature! https://t.co/7pgkE5XhfG — .Medusa (@xoMonicaRose) September 6, 2018

This lion only wanted someone to hug and play with. Looked harmless but you never know. https://t.co/aQ6uHNjkh9 — Goober (@Smrzzy) September 6, 2018

This is beautiful! Proof that lions and kitty cats are very much alike! https://t.co/uxSE1zXe3w — Nelson Bird (@nelsonbirdctv) September 5, 2018

It’s like when your house cat climbs on your laptop to get your attention. Except, this cat can eat you. 🤷🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/rNDCWSa8HO — Kellie Koch (@KellieMK2) September 5, 2018

Yes, if I wanted to be suicided by lion mauling. What is wrong with these people https://t.co/Uugeu0zG1O — Katy Matthew Perry (@beetkid) September 6, 2018

Awwwwwwwwwww he’s just like a giant house cat who wants love & can eat your head in one bite. https://t.co/6jX234wlHo — McJulie is trying to think of a good Halloween nam (@mcjulie) September 6, 2018

Although he looks as affectionate as my cat NO chance would I chance that 😹 — gladiatorjac’s🍷💛🌹🇬🇧 (@gladiatorjacs) September 5, 2018

I don’t understand all the laughing. THIS IS A LION. A REAL LION. But hey, that’s just me. *shrugs* https://t.co/LzEVaq1Z4C — Drew Walker ~ US*99 (@radiodrew) September 5, 2018

