Thursday, September 06, 2018
Lion surprises tourist with cuddles and licks on safari tour; video leaves netizens divided

The incident occurred when an open-sided vehicle with tourists at the Taigan Safari Park was there for a tour and the lion approached the cart to be petted.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 6, 2018 5:28:38 pm
lion hugs tourist, lion nuzzle lick tourists, taigan safari park, Crimea park lion video, anima videos, cuddly lion video, indian express, viral news The viral video has got mixed reactions online.
A group of guests at a safari adventure park in Crimea were surprised when a lion jumped onto their vehicle to offer cuddles like a cat. The incident occurred when an open-sided vehicle with tourists at the Taigan Safari Park was on a tour.

The clip, which has now gone viral, starts with the lion sitting in close proximity of the cart. It then jumps on the cart. Soon after exchanging cuddles with the driver of the cart, the lion identified as Filya moves onto the back of the vehicle and licks a woman’s face while others immediately start to take selfies — quite unfazed.

Watch the video here:

 

The park is known for it’s this both scary and sweet big cat encounter and the footage has left people on the Internet divided.

What do you think about this video? Tell us in comments below.

