VIDEO: Superwoman Lilly Singh educates Indian kids about a 24×7 helpline to end violence

Lilly Singh, more popularly known as IISuperwomanII, is one of the most sought after YouTube personalities — thanks to the hilarious videos she has up her sleeve. But more than that, the Canadian YouTube personality also happens to be a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador to advocate child rights. As excited as she is to be the first UNICEF ambassador to be selected from the digital arena, Singh is also all work and no play when it comes to getting things done.

Taking to YouTube, she shared a video, in which she introduces an initiative that will help educate the people of India about the country’s only free 24×7 helpline available to address issues of abuse, assault and violence against children. Emphasising on the importance of creativity in solving world problems, Singh launched a YouTube ad campaign to spread the word about the helpline CHILDLINE 1098.

“If every kid has a cell phone and every kid watches YouTube, why don’t we try and relay some important information to protect them on YouTube?” she suggests in the video, with the assumption that many, across different financial backgrounds, seem to be using smartphones. “One cool thing is that depending on the user’s language preferences there will be subtitles in the major languages in India,” she says in the video.

Watch the video here.

