‘Let’s revive Kerala’: This heartwarming ad attempting to revive Kerala tourism is leaving people emotional

August this year was a disaster month for Kerala. After the massive floods, the state and its people are slowly limping back to normalcy. The tourism industry, which flourished before the devastating rains and floods, also faced a major setback. In an attempt to revive the economy and tourism in the state, a travel-based brand Samsonite highlighted what tourism means to the State.

The 1.40-minute clip, which has gone viral on social media, features people from different walks of life whose jobs depend on Tourism. From taxi drivers, shack owners to Kathakali dancers, the video shows how the people of Kerala are facing difficulties and needs tourists as much a driver needs a destination and an artist needs an audience.

