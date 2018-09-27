Follow Us:
Thursday, September 27, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
  • ‘Let’s revive Kerala’: This heartwarming ad attempting to revive Kerala tourism is leaving people emotional

‘Let’s revive Kerala’: This heartwarming ad attempting to revive Kerala tourism is leaving people emotional

From taxi drivers, shack owners to Kathakali dancers, the video shows how the people of Kerala are facing difficulties and needs tourists as much a driver needs a destination and an artist needs an audience.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 27, 2018 3:41:46 pm
Kerala floods 2018, ad on Kerala floods, ad to revive Kerala, people of Kerala, Kerala now, After the disastrous floods in Kerala, the state and its people are slowing recovering. (Source: YouTube)
Related News

August this year was a disaster month for Kerala. After the massive floods, the state and its people are slowly limping back to normalcy. The tourism industry, which flourished before the devastating rains and floods, also faced a major setback. In an attempt to revive the economy and tourism in the state, a travel-based brand Samsonite highlighted what tourism means to the State.

ALSO READ | This Kerala man’s tea serving trick is reminding people of Rajinikanth

The 1.40-minute clip, which has gone viral on social media, features people from different walks of life whose jobs depend on Tourism. From taxi drivers, shack owners to Kathakali dancers, the video shows how the people of Kerala are facing difficulties and needs tourists as much a driver needs a destination and an artist needs an audience.

Watch the video here:

What do you think about this video? Tell us in the comments section below.

Must Watch

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Samsung Galaxy A7 has triple rear cameras, here's the first look
Watch Now
Samsung Galaxy A7 has triple rear cameras, here's the first look
Buzzing Now
Advertisement