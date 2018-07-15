Follow Us:
Twitter is obsessed with this video of a lemon rolling down hill but no one knows why!

Over 9 million people on the micro-blogging site have watched a video of lemon rolling down a hill, after Twitter user, Mike Sakasegawa saw it during his morning run. While some users called it inspiring others couldn't stop making their own version of the video.

‘When life gives you lemons…make a lemonade’, as the saying goes, but this Twitter user had over nine million others hooked on to a huge lemon rolling down a hill.  When out for a morning run, Mike Sakasegawa became so fascinated by a lemon rolling down a hill that he shot a video and posted on his Twitter page. Little did he realise that his 1-minute-50-second video would spark the latest online obsession, with many calling it the best “therapy”.

“Today as I was walking home after my run I saw a large lemon rolling down the hill. It kept rolling for about a quarter mile. And now you can see it, too,” Sakasegawa wrote. He even took it back to his home and weighed it.

Watch the video here:

What garnered the attention on Twitter is hard to gauge, but others have tried to come up with their own version of ‘lemon rolling’ videos.

And if that is not all, then many are sharing imparting wisdom with #lemonroll making it the newer and hit version of the age-old saying. Sample these:

What’s your take on the #lemonroll trend? Tell us in comments below.

