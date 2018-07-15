Twitter is obsessed with this video of a lemon rolling down hill but no one knows why!

(Source: @sakeriver/ Twitter) (Source: @sakeriver/ Twitter)

‘When life gives you lemons…make a lemonade’, as the saying goes, but this Twitter user had over nine million others hooked on to a huge lemon rolling down a hill. When out for a morning run, Mike Sakasegawa became so fascinated by a lemon rolling down a hill that he shot a video and posted on his Twitter page. Little did he realise that his 1-minute-50-second video would spark the latest online obsession, with many calling it the best “therapy”.

“Today as I was walking home after my run I saw a large lemon rolling down the hill. It kept rolling for about a quarter mile. And now you can see it, too,” Sakasegawa wrote. He even took it back to his home and weighed it.

Watch the video here:

Today as I was walking home after my run I saw a large lemon rolling down the hill. It kept rolling for about a quarter mile. And now you can see it, too. pic.twitter.com/dQoHi4RrXS — Mike Sakasegawa (@sakeriver) July 11, 2018

I felt bad about leaving the large lemon in the gutter so I went back, retrieved it, took it home, and washed it off. pic.twitter.com/iqWxuQuCiL — Mike Sakasegawa (@sakeriver) July 11, 2018

Look at this absolute unit. pic.twitter.com/TU8G0HkVHC — Mike Sakasegawa (@sakeriver) July 11, 2018

What garnered the attention on Twitter is hard to gauge, but others have tried to come up with their own version of ‘lemon rolling’ videos.

I really did gasp when the lemon almost fell down the storm drain in the beginning of the video. I need to re-evaluate my priorities #lemonroll — Elle 🏳️‍🌈 (@AGirlNamedElle) July 13, 2018

I just watched a video of a lemon rolling down the hill. I have never been more intrigued, entertained, and hopeful. Now I’m in a full-blown existential crisis about my life priorities. #lemonroll — Sam Barrington (@sambarrington) July 13, 2018

I watched the whole video.. Why did I find your video to be soothing?? I’ve felt like this lemon 🍋 quite too often these days. Thanks for sharing your video! Did you make yourself a glass of lemonade? #RollLemonRoll #lemonroll #IamTheLemon 🍋 🍋 — R. (@lolaluna07) July 12, 2018

2008: Busy, trying to balance work and home life. 2018: Busy watching a video of a lemon rolling down the street. — Kim Possible™ (@kimlockhartga) July 12, 2018

Only on Twitter could a lemon rolling down the street be so entertaining and popular. I can’t stop watching it. #lemonroll https://t.co/7AnykOJCNw — Anthony Boarman (@CoachBoarman) July 13, 2018

Today’s news is Chaos but..

I just watched a lemon 🍋 roll down a hill for 2 minutes & it brought me such joy 😂 #lemonroll https://t.co/I1KQMt5ZES — Jess Symonds (@JJBabbles) July 12, 2018

Proof that when life gives you lemons 🍋 just roll with it and keep focused on moving yourself and goals forward! #LemonRoll https://t.co/W1bdMHWB92 — Lizza Monet Morales #ClassyChingonas (@xoxoLizza) July 13, 2018

Found this guy rolling through Clintonville #LemonRoll pic.twitter.com/C0umOpGfzE — Late Night Slice (@LateNightSlice) July 13, 2018

Today as I walking home after my run I saw a large melon rolling in my bedroom. It finished its run under my bed. And now, you can see it, too. pic.twitter.com/0STKv163Fo — Barnett et Cie ☆ (@le_polemiste) July 14, 2018

Inspired by #lemonroll and my love of crows. I followed this crow down the street, but he thought I was a weirdo and told me to stop. pic.twitter.com/ckUmxUy3XB — Gauri 🐶 (@gaugaugrl) July 13, 2018

I didn’t see it roll, but I did just pass this lonely cantaloupe, stranded in the road. Perhaps a farm stand escape gone wrong? #lemonroll #urbanfruit #makingabreakforit pic.twitter.com/jm4JJ3EREP — Betty (@bpluntz) July 13, 2018

And if that is not all, then many are sharing imparting wisdom with #lemonroll making it the newer and hit version of the age-old saying. Sample these:

This may be the most existentialist thing I’ve ever seen. Bitter-sweet and zesty, but unable to battle decline, facing the inevitable squeeze, and soon to be pipped. #LemonRoll https://t.co/9IF7vEaDp8 — Mark McFadden (@MarkMcFadden) July 12, 2018

If this little lemon can overcome all of those obstacles and keep on rolling, you can too. You go, friend. You keep rolling. Be your best lemon. I have faith in you.#lemonroll https://t.co/XpRLtGtQzl — Katie Maling (@mislokatied) July 12, 2018

So apparently a lemon can keep running longer than most adults I know… #LemonRoll — RDGolfDad (@RDHockeyDad) July 12, 2018

The #lemonroll is a silent motivational video. Resilience. Perseverance. And rest after a job well done. https://t.co/m0vSzHwcOs — Jen Brett Fraser (@OutsideVoiceCom) July 12, 2018

If a lemon can run a quarter of a mile, you can do it too.Don’t let anything stop you from achieving your goal in life.#lemonroll — LovelyGift (@Luvly_gift) July 13, 2018

when the stars are aligned, you’re swiming with the current and things are meant to be, life is kind of like this #lemonroll

💫🍋💫 https://t.co/q7VEvs4DoO — AP Pishevar (@pishevarLEGAL) July 13, 2018

Something about thid is so mesmerizing… it’s one little lemon doing its best in the whole great world… like the Little Engine that Could #lemonroll #lemon #littleenginethatcould https://t.co/kowJQ7ynbX — Natasha Millikan (@usmousie) July 14, 2018

What’s your take on the #lemonroll trend? Tell us in comments below.

