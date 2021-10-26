LEGO version of ‘My Universe’ music video goes viral, leaves even Coldplay in awe

Ever since the Coldplay and BTS collaboration for their hit single ‘My Universe‘ was announced, it left fans of both fandoms in frenzy online. Although it’s been a month, the buzz around the chart-topping hit keeps continuing. Now, to celebrate the world’s two biggest boy bands coming together, a LEGO version of their music video has been created which is winning hearts online.

The music video created by Dave Meyers for the song sung in English and Korean exuded vibes no less than any big Hollywood sci-fi film, with visuals reminding people of Marvel movies like Guardian of the Galaxies. Filled with aliens and huge spaceships, the video which captured three bands in three planets defying ‘The Silencers’ to play music had captivated aduiences online for the stunning visuals.

Now, Clément Boquet in a fan-made video has tried to recreate the magic while paying attention to every minute detail. For the epic tribute, Boquet not only created a LEGO version of the Korean septet along with the four band members of the British band but also with other characters of the fictional band and the DJ seen in the official MV, which has garnered over 86 million views in less than a month.

Check out the original video to look at the parallels.

The stunning video not only impressed fans of both the bands but also the artistes themselves. Reacting to the video on Twitter, Coldplay’s official handle wrote: “This blows my mind.”

This blows my mind 💥🤯 PH https://t.co/g5DlUhcLxM — Coldplay (@coldplay) October 25, 2021

The K-Pop sensation joined forces with the legendary UK band for the song which is a part of Coldplay’s latest album ‘Music of Spheres’ and is meant to highlight the power of love to transcend all barriers.