‘Leave food alone’: Netizens upset as street vendor serves masala sweet corn with chocolate sauce

Bizarre food combinations continue to haunt desi food lovers. After Oreo Pakoda and Paan Brownie, now a video of chocolate corn chat has left netizens feeling squeamish.

Popular food blogger Anikait Luthra, who loves to highlight unique street foods from around the country, shared sweet corn recipe video online, leaving all shocked. Dubbing it the “most weird” corn dish, he shared a video of the sweet-and-sour recipe.

In a the video doing rounds on the internet, the vendor is seen applying spoonful of butter on a boiled cob of corn. Then out of the blue, he adds chocolate sauce. In case you’re already confused, thing are all set to get a lot wackier as he adds two big dollops of fresh cream and starts adding masalas! Yes, from chilli powder to cumin powder and chaat masala, the vendor adds all ingredients usually used for masala corn. Only this one also comes with chocolate sauce.

He then goes on to smother the mixture on the corn on all side, serving it with a squeeze of lemon juice.

Watch the video here:

The recipe shared from a eatery in East Delhi left people feeling “disgusted” online. Some food lovers dubbed the dish ‘obnoxious’, while others joked the vendor forgot to add cheese to take it to next level.