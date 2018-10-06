Follow Us:
Saturday, October 06, 2018
WATCH: Langur takes charge as driver in a Karnataka bus; video goes viral

The driver, attached with Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has been suspended after the footage went viral for jeopardising the lives of the passengers.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 6, 2018 8:01:46 pm

monkey drives bus, KSRTC bus moneky video, karnataka bus langur driving, viral video, funny video, funny animal video, odd news, indian express The incident took place on a KSRTC bus. (Source: ANI/ YouTube)

In a video going viral, a langur was seen steering a wheel of a state bus in Karnataka. The footage showed the animal sitting on the steering wheel, as the driver wearing a uniform managed the gear of the public transport. The small clip showed the driver unfazed by the animal being responsible for driving the vehicle, occasionally petting it and grinning as he was being filmed.

According to news agency ANI, the incident took place in Davanagere area of the state. The driver, attached with Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has been suspended after the footage went viral for jeopardising the lives of the passengers.

Watch the video here:

People on social media were quite angry with the video and not only slammed the driver for putting the lives of the passengers at risk but also exploiting the poor animal.


