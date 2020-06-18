Watch: Bengal BJP workers take Kim Jong-Un for Chinese PM, netizens amused

The angry protesters took out a rally to condemn the clash with Chinese forces however, confused Kim Jong Un with China President Xi Jinping. The angry protesters took out a rally to condemn the clash with Chinese forces however, confused Kim Jong Un with China President Xi Jinping.

Following the violent clash between the Indian and Chinese forces at the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh that led to the death of 20 Indian soldiers, people took to streets in various parts of West Bengal and burnt effigies and flags in protest against China. However, in one such protest rally in state’s Asansol area, a group of protesters confused North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong-Un for the Chinese Premier Xi Jinping. Now, the video of gaffe is going viral leaving people amused.

In the video going viral across social media platforms, a BJP worker in the state, while raising slogans against China and calling upon people to boycott Chinese goods, proudly said they will continue to protest against the country by burning an effigy of ‘China’s Pradhan Mantri Kim Jong Un’,

The irked protesters also urged everyone to use ‘swadeshi goods’ and make China suffer by cutting their revenues generated by Indians.

Watch the video here:

As the video went viral, people said it’s yet another classical case of misplaced anger by Indians, just like in the past how Snapdeal suffered owing to the hate against Snapchat. As the clip went viral, it led to series of memes and Kim Jong Un dominated trends on Twitter.

