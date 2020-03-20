‘Kutty Story’ from Vijay’s upcoming film Master has people hooked on Tiktok

From lip-syn videos to quirky finger-dance videos, people on the app have been using the song for various fun videos. (TikTok) From lip-syn videos to quirky finger-dance videos, people on the app have been using the song for various fun videos. (TikTok)

The song‘Kutty Story’ from actor Vijay’s upcoming film, Master, is in hot demand even after a month after its release. Composed by Anirudh Ravichandran, the track is now doing the rounds on TikTok.

Users have now taken a fancy to the catchy tune and lyrics of the song and videos with the hashtag have garnered over 298.1 million views on the platform so far. Even Ajith fans, who are known for their animosity against Vijay fans, are impersonating their hero’s mannerisms to this tune.

Here’s the original video of the viral song.

“Kutty Story” was the first single to be released by the makers of Master. Since its release on February 15, the video has been viewed over 36 million views on YouTube.

Sung by Vijay himself, this number is reminiscent of Anirudh Ravichander’s world-famous “Why This Kolaveri Di”. This song is also in Tanglish, a mix of English and Tamil.

Here are some of the top videos under hashtag #KuttyStory:

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of Kaithi fame, Master also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das and Nassar among others. The film is expected to hit screens in April, although an official announcement is yet to be made.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd