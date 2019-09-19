Viral video: TV reporter says she tried to reach a dead man for comment

A clip featuring a US journalist has gone viral on social media over an embarrassing gaffe while reporting a fatal police pursuit in Anaheim. Sara Welch of KTLA news left netizens in splits after telling viewers that she had tried to reach out to a dead man for comment but he was “unavailable”.

“We tried to reach out to the man who died in this pursuit, they were unavailable for comment,” the journalist said on camera.

It is not known when the footage was originally aired, but the clip went viral after journalist Yasher Ali shared it on Twitter.

“When I say I nearly passed out from laughing…,” he tweeted. The clip on Twitter garnered over 4.5 million views.

Others joked that it “would’ve been weirder if he actually gave a comment”, “Takes ‘digging for the truth’ to a whole new level,” other user quipped.

As the small clip went viral, Welsh took to Twitter to clarify that the video is an year old and meant to say family but erroneously said the man. “Didn’t even realize it when I was speaking… meant to say family of the man… 😢” she replied to a comment.