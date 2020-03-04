Watch: A Kolkata cab driver’s soulful rendition of a classical song that’s gone viral

As the video goes viral, people have been praing Soni’s musical talent. (Source: Brinda Dasgupta/ Facebook) As the video goes viral, people have been praing Soni’s musical talent. (Source: Brinda Dasgupta/ Facebook)

One Kolkata woman received a pleasant surprise on her way to work after she discovered that her cab driver was able to sing a Hindustani classical bandish. Impressed by his soulful performance, the woman recorded his singing and shared the video on Facebook, and it has gone viral.

Brinda Dasgupta said in her Facebook post that she was recently travelling from her home to the Altamira Art Gallery in a cab she had booked on a ride-hailing app when she started humming. The driver of the taxi – identified as Aryan Soni by Dasgupta – asked if she was interested in music.

“As I arbitrarily hummed bits of some song I do not remember now, Aryan Soni, this man who happens to be the cab driver asked me if I take interest in music. I smiled and nodded, then asked him if he does as well… This is what came out of the few sentences exchanged,” said the Kolkata resident in her post.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Dasgupta said that she shared the video to bring Soni’s talent to everyone’s notice because it deserved to be recognised. The driver “only had received sporadic training, not a consistent one”, she said.

“It filled my heart up to the brim, I hope people hear him, and he gets to do what he wants,” Dasgupta said.

Dasgupta said that Soni had told her he is very passionate about music and lived in Kolkata because “he wants to stay connected to the kind of music the city has to offer”.

Watch the video here:

People on social media were also blown away by singing. Here are some reactions:

As the video went viral, Dasgupta said she hoped to hear Soni sing once again.

