Virat Kohli celebrates 100th test match in ‘Pushpa’ style

Cricketer Virat Kohli marked his 100th test match against Sri Lanka in Mohali in style. The former Indian skipper imitated a scene from Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise.

In the now-viral clips, Kohli can be seen imitating the protagonist’s hunched-up walk and later doing a signature gesture in which he runs the back of his hand under his chin.

The step is copied from a scene in the movie in which Allu Arjun’s character says, “Mai jhukega nahi”, which loosely translates to “I will not bow down”.

Ah! Virat Kohli doing the Pushpa celebration. Need that animated, expressive Virat back. :) — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) March 6, 2022 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

As it was Kohli’s 100th test match, Team India gave him a guard of honour as he walked to the field. With this match, Kohli became the 12th Indian cricketer to play 100 test matches in his career.

In February, Kohli also did the “Pushpa walk” during an ODI match against West Indies. Kohli is not the only cricketer who is enamoured with Pushpa: The Rise. After the match, Ravindra Jadeja celebrated India’s outright win over Sri Lanka by saying a dialogue from the movie.

Before that cricketers like Suresh Raina, Hardik Pandya, and Shikhar Dhawan have made Instagram posts based on the movie’s hook steps.

Not just Indians but even international cricketers got on the Pushpa trend. While Australian cricketer David Warne has made several reels based on the movie, Dwayne Bravo, the former captain of the West Indies team, did the now-iconic “Pushpa walk” after he successfully took a wicket during a Bangladesh Premier League match in January.