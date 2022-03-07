Virat Kohli celebrates 100th test match in ‘Pushpa’ style

Updated: March 7, 2022 2:32:54 pm
Cricketer Virat Kohli marked his 100th test match against Sri Lanka in Mohali in style. The former Indian skipper imitated a scene from Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise.
In the now-viral clips, Kohli can be seen imitating the protagonist’s hunched-up walk and later doing a signature gesture in which he runs the back of his hand under his chin.
The step is copied from a scene in the movie in which Allu Arjun’s character says, “Mai jhukega nahi”, which loosely translates to “I will not bow down”.
jhukenge nahi 🔥 #Pushparaj @imVkohli @PushpaMovie @alluarjun #Pushpa pic.twitter.com/X96h4owFqj
— Gàñï BuññY Fäñ (@GaniRoxx20) March 6, 2022
Ah! Virat Kohli doing the Pushpa celebration. Need that animated, expressive Virat back. :)
— Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) March 6, 2022
As it was Kohli’s 100th test match, Team India gave him a guard of honour as he walked to the field. With this match, Kohli became the 12th Indian cricketer to play 100 test matches in his career.
Team india members giving guard of honour to King 👑 Kohli on his 100th test match.
best pic on internet today.#100thTestForKingKohli #Kohli #INDvsSL #KingKohli #ViratKohli100thTest #ViratKohli #VK100 pic.twitter.com/DCT7kKJzAC
— Aniket Chauhan 🇮🇳 🏏🏟️❤️ (@imAniket_18_) March 5, 2022
In February, Kohli also did the “Pushpa walk” during an ODI match against West Indies. Kohli is not the only cricketer who is enamoured with Pushpa: The Rise. After the match, Ravindra Jadeja celebrated India’s outright win over Sri Lanka by saying a dialogue from the movie.
175 runs, 9 wickets
Jadeja is sir Kapil dev of this generation#IndiavsSriLanka #Pushpa#Jaddu pic.twitter.com/4ujMz447l0
— Bull@! (@AnshulG80798396) March 6, 2022
Fans showing in poster “Jaddu Jhukega Nahi”, This is Allu Arjun’s Dialogue.#Pushpa#jadeja#INDvSL
pic.twitter.com/gYCwocQYRs
— 𝐂яί𝐂 ᗷᒪᗩSᖶ (@cricblast_) March 5, 2022
Before that cricketers like Suresh Raina, Hardik Pandya, and Shikhar Dhawan have made Instagram posts based on the movie’s hook steps.
Not just Indians but even international cricketers got on the Pushpa trend. While Australian cricketer David Warne has made several reels based on the movie, Dwayne Bravo, the former captain of the West Indies team, did the now-iconic “Pushpa walk” after he successfully took a wicket during a Bangladesh Premier League match in January.
