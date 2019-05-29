Visually-impaired, autistic man wows all at America’s Got Talent; video goes viral

With a mesmerising performance at America’s Got Talent, a 22-year-old man is breaking the Internet with his amazing talent. Kodi Lee, a young man from California stunned the four judges and audience of the show with his mind-blowing performance playing the piano and singing a soulful rendition of Donny Hathaway’s ‘A Song for You’. But what truly left everyone in awe was how the young artist defied his struggles with autism and blindness to pursue his dream of becoming a musician.

Accompanied by his mother, Tina, on stage, he was introduced before everyone for the spectacular act that went on to become the first golden buzzer performance of the season. “We found out that he loved music really early on. He listened and his eyes just went huge, and he started singing, that’s when I was in tears,” she told the judges.

“I realized he’s an entertainer. Through music and performing, he was able to withstand living in this world because when you’re autistic, it’s really hard to do what everybody else does. It actually has saved his life playing music,” the proud parent added.

As he began singing, the audience was blown away and many were left in tears and in awe.

The video even moved millions of people online who lauded him for his courage and grit and thanked for inspiring others.

Beautiful voice, incredible spirit, and a Mother’s unwavering faith and love. I hope he feels all the love coming his way! Thank you for sharing this with the world! ❤️ — Allie Mac Kay (@alliemackay) May 29, 2019

Sometimes I find American TV cheesy, this however is one of the most beautiful bits of TV I think I’ve ever seen. Kodi you are incredible and your lovely mum looked so incredibly proud. Loads of love — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) May 29, 2019

This blew me away tonight had me in tears and really really touched my heart and just made my night and me think about life and lucky we are to have all these things and then this kid cody is just gift from god!!! — Big Nick Turturro (@NickTurturro1) May 29, 2019

From one autistic person to another, thank you Kodi ❤❤❤ it’s hard enough for anyone to get up on a stage like that but when you’re autistic, can get overwhelmed/overstimulated easily, etc., it takes even more courage than usual. You are amazing ❤❤❤❤ — AroAce Queen 💚🖤💜 (@Stardust2187) May 29, 2019

tears are streaming down my face. my eyes are sweating super hard man. I think this may be my winner this season. so talented and blessed despite what the world would perceive as disabilities#agt #agtpremiere #goldenbuzzer #AmericasGotTalent #gifted — Deniz A (@AuvinetD) May 29, 2019

Autism continues to surprise me every day. Seeing stuff like this is honestly amazing. https://t.co/0Fmmjuc1H5 — Lewis McKenzie (@Lewis_McKenzie_) May 29, 2019

I really cried at the end of it, it just teaches you to be grateful for what you have and appreciate the smallest things, and that anything is possible@Kodileerocks you’re amazing ❤️

Never give up. https://t.co/qoQGE0xDB4 — 𝚃 (@stylinsonradar) May 29, 2019

Shut it down, this season is over, everyone else can go home. @Kodileerocks is taking this one. https://t.co/WG6bz5JYue — Mike (@mike_costanzo24) May 29, 2019

This is beautiful, awe-inspiring, incredible and one of the most fantastic things i’ve seen in awhile. Nothing can limit us, possibilities are endless. Get out there and get your dream 🙌🏻❤️ https://t.co/l2UyokV9Mz — Louise Rudd (@luulabelle) May 29, 2019