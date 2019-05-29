Toggle Menu
Visually-impaired, autistic man wows all at America’s Got Talent; video goes viral

Accompanied by his mother, Tina, on stage, he was introduced before everyone for the spectacular act that went on to become the first golden buzzer performance of the season.

Kodi Lee’s brilliant performance inspired many online including celebrities.

With a mesmerising performance at America’s Got Talent, a 22-year-old man is breaking the Internet with his amazing talent. Kodi Lee, a young man from California stunned the four judges and audience of the show with his mind-blowing performance playing the piano and singing a soulful rendition of Donny Hathaway’s ‘A Song for You’. But what truly left everyone in awe was how the young artist defied his struggles with autism and blindness to pursue his dream of becoming a musician.

Accompanied by his mother, Tina, on stage, he was introduced before everyone for the spectacular act that went on to become the first golden buzzer performance of the season. “We found out that he loved music really early on. He listened and his eyes just went huge, and he started singing, that’s when I was in tears,” she told the judges.

“I realized he’s an entertainer. Through music and performing, he was able to withstand living in this world because when you’re autistic, it’s really hard to do what everybody else does. It actually has saved his life playing music,” the proud parent added.

As he began singing, the audience was blown away and many were left in tears and in awe.

Watch the video here:

The video even moved millions of people online who lauded him for his courage and grit and thanked for inspiring others.

