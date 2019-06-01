‘Knock-Knock’, the latest challenge on TikTok that has users hooked!

TikTok is no stranger to whacky challenges and once one starts trending on the small video-making app, there is no stopping its millions of users. After viral trends like the Orange Face challenge and Noddle Dance challenge, a new challenge, ‘knock-knock’, has caught the attention of people on the platform.

Advertising

As the name suggests, it involves people knocking on a door in a rhythmic manner, and like most trends, even this mundane ritual has turned out to be hilarious. The challenge is serving as a source of enjoyment and stress-free activity for all the users who have been working the whole day to produce some funny content on TikTok.

The people on the app are recreating the hook step to peppy beats for the ‘knock-knock’ challenge by adding a twist of their own to stand out.

ALSO READ | These funny TikTok videos with wrong pronunciation will leave you in splits!

Advertising

Check out some of the funniest entries to the new challenge here:

Mom-son duo messed up for the dad



The little girl is having all the fun time!



The hook step modified for the dearest snowman



All smiles for you, cuties



The beats on point

