Kittens ‘recreate’ iconic scene from The Lion King and netizens love it

The two silver kitten with their role-playing have won millions of hearts online. (Source: @twosilverfloofs/ TikTok) The two silver kitten with their role-playing have won millions of hearts online. (Source: @twosilverfloofs/ TikTok)

The Lion King is one of the most loved children’s movies and there have social media posts in the past of pets reacting to the film. But a new clip that’s being shared widely on social media shows two kittens ‘recreating’ a major plot point in the film.

The TikTok video shows two kittens watching the scene where Mufasa is killed by his brother Scar. The scene where Mufasa falls from a cliff into the stampede below was ‘recreated’ by the two kittens called Sid and Flo.

Except, instead of a cliff, the kittens recreated the scene in the living room after one of them was hanging off a sofa and the other one playfully batted it with a paw.

The video has been viewed over 1.4 million times on TikTok and has since been shared across other platforms as well. Many people have pointed out that the clip shows why the term ‘copy cat’ exists.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd