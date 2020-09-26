Watch: Kitten enjoying violinist’s soothing music falls asleep mid-performance

The female tabby with blue eyes cannot be adopted immediately, and people interest to adopt her will have to wait until the end of her weaning.

A video of a kitten falling asleep while listening to a young violinist’s classical tunes has delighted people online. With millions of views across the globe swooning over the feline’s knack for music, it is widely being shared on social media. Besides, many requests for adoption have also poured in after the video.

Esther Abrami, a model and French classical violinist, took in the kitten to foster it till it gets gets stronger and ready for a forever home. Rescued from a bottom of a pool, the feline is currently staying with the musician who is already a cat parent.

Named Rémila, the kitten is enjoying her stay at the musician’s Tholonet home. “She cries when I leave her on the floor so here’s what I did,” the musician wrote while sharing the video, showing the cat in a small waist pouch.

At the beginning of the video, the kitten tries to follow the bow and trace where the sound is coming from, but half-way through falls asleep listening to the musician’s soothing notes. The adorable video on Facebook garnered over 4 million views and more on her Instagram profile as well.

“When she arrived she was less than 400 grams, scared and had breathing issues from having stayed outside for several days,” she wrote sharing the feline’s story. “I’m happy to say that after 7 days of milk bottles and constant cuddles Rémila has now become one of the friendliest cats I’ve ever seen,” the artiste wrote about the kitten’s progress.

“She follows me absolutely everywhere around the house and refuses to be left alone on the floor. She is always either on my laps or in her little bag around my waist!” she added.

People on social media loved how the cat fell asleep and woke towards the end, praising the musician for taking care of the cat and healing it through music. While a few came forward wanting to adopt the rescued kitten, others suggested Abrami to keep her.

According to the cat shelter association Féli-Cité’s website, the female tabby with blue eyes cannot be adopted immediately, and people’s interest to adopt her will have to wait until the end of her weaning.

