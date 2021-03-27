scorecardresearch
Saturday, March 27, 2021
Kiren Rijiju shares video of soldiers dancing at Pangong Tso in Ladakh, leaves netizens delighted

The video shows two Indian Army Gorkha Jawans shaking a leg to a peppy folk song against the picturesque background of the lake. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 27, 2021 2:02:02 pm
jawans dancing, jawans in ladakh dancing, Pangong Tso in Ladakh, kiren rijiju, viral videos, gorkha jawan dancing, viral news, indian expressThe sweet video of the jawans dancing left many impressed online.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju recently shared a video of two soldiers dancing near Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh, and the sweet clip has created a buzz online. The video shows two Indian Army Gorkha Jawans shaking a leg to a peppy folk song against the picturesque background of the lake.

“It feels great whenever soldiers enjoy! Brave Indian Army Gorkha Jawans and colleagues with full music at Pangong Tso in Ladakh,” the MP from Arunachal Pradesh wrote while sharing the clip on Twitter. Watch the video here:

The video enthralled many online. Here’s how netizens reacted to it:

