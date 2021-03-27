Kiren Rijiju shares video of soldiers dancing at Pangong Tso in Ladakh, leaves netizens delighted

The sweet video of the jawans dancing left many impressed online.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju recently shared a video of two soldiers dancing near Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh, and the sweet clip has created a buzz online. The video shows two Indian Army Gorkha Jawans shaking a leg to a peppy folk song against the picturesque background of the lake.

“It feels great whenever soldiers enjoy! Brave Indian Army Gorkha Jawans and colleagues with full music at Pangong Tso in Ladakh,” the MP from Arunachal Pradesh wrote while sharing the clip on Twitter. Watch the video here:

It feels great whenever soldiers enjoy! Brave Indian Army Gorkha Jawans and colleagues with full music at Pangong Tso in Ladakh. pic.twitter.com/d56Qjl3RhN — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 25, 2021

The video enthralled many online. Here’s how netizens reacted to it:

Nice to see them Happy. Bring Hugh smile on the face of People. Proud of them.

Salute 🙏🙏🙏 — Hemir Desai (@hemirdesai) March 26, 2021

Just love the Nepali song and enthusiasm of these Warriors:) ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Vikas Kumar (@vikasunion) March 25, 2021

Lovely! These moments of enjoyment keep them going!🙏🇮🇳 — Gauri Kasbekar (@GauriKasbekar) March 26, 2021

Such enjoyment are required for rejuvenation of spirit of Jawans. — Prof (Dr) Sudhir Das (@ProfSudhir) March 25, 2021

Whatever the situation is OUR BRAVE SOLDIER’S Spirit is always High…🔥

❤️ U Brother’s, Sooooooooo Happppppppy & Blessed 2 see U guys like this…🙏🇮🇳🤗 💪 Jai Hind Ki Sena…❤️🇮🇳🙏 @adgpi — Don’t try 2 override😈 (@Be___silent) March 25, 2021

Thousands mile away from family they also need entertainment as well as respect from Naton wide, they are guiding our borders around the clock , this is an inspiration for generations to come . Vande Mataram — BIJIT KHONGSIT (@BijitKhongsit) March 26, 2021

Jai Hind Ki Sena !!

Always mast, always zabardast 😊💪🏽 https://t.co/eNFWKcV96t — Adhiraaj Singh (@adhiraajsingh) March 26, 2021

Dancing is the extreme of happiness. https://t.co/t1RHKq7jbz — Mukesh Gaur (@URMUKESH1) March 25, 2021