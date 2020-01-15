Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 15, 2020

Kiran Bedi shares video of woman dancing at Pongal event, dancer gets praise

The Puducherry Lieutenant Governor shared a video of an elderly woman dancing during an event at Raj Niwas on the occasion of Pongal, and praise poured in for the woman in the video.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 15, 2020 1:37:32 pm
pongal, pongal celebrations, pongal dance, kiran bedi, kiran bedi pongal dance video, safai worker pongal dance, indian express People on the Internet loved the woman’s steps to Rowdy Baby.

On the occasion of Pongal, Puducherry’s Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi shared a clip of a woman dancing to a hit Tamil track and the dancer is receiving a lot of praise on social media.

In the video, the woman is seen dancing to the song ‘Rowdy Baby’ from the 2018 film Maari 2 starring Dhanush and Sai Pallavi. Bedi shared the video of the dance and details of an event that was held on the occasion of Pongal at her official residence.

As sarees were handed out to around 1500 women, some of them danced to the music being played at the event.

The video got many likes and retweets on Twitter, with many praising the woman for her dance.

Earlier this month, Bedi shared a video in which she was claimed that the ‘sun was chanting Om’. The tweet had gone viral but resulted in the Lieutenant Governor being mocked.

 

