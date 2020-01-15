Kiran Bedi shares video of woman dancing at Pongal event, dancer gets praise

People on the Internet loved the woman’s steps to Rowdy Baby. People on the Internet loved the woman’s steps to Rowdy Baby.

On the occasion of Pongal, Puducherry’s Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi shared a clip of a woman dancing to a hit Tamil track and the dancer is receiving a lot of praise on social media.

In the video, the woman is seen dancing to the song ‘Rowdy Baby’ from the 2018 film Maari 2 starring Dhanush and Sai Pallavi. Bedi shared the video of the dance and details of an event that was held on the occasion of Pongal at her official residence.

While the Multitasking staff from PWD and Municipalities got a towel as a Pongal Gift the 1500 Women of Swatchta Corp who keep Puducherry clean were gifted a saree each supported by donors. This was part of Pongal celebrations. pic.twitter.com/SoOsXEbARO — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) January 14, 2020

As sarees were handed out to around 1500 women, some of them danced to the music being played at the event.

See a video of the same. pic.twitter.com/4OXTycFT4d — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) January 14, 2020

The video got many likes and retweets on Twitter, with many praising the woman for her dance.

So much enthusiasm… I am loving it❤ https://t.co/P3oWJbtX4x — Ajay Pillay (@pillay_ajay) January 15, 2020

Age doesn’t matter ..It’s all about spirit and passion one possess!!🤩 — V S Keerthana (@VSKeerthana2) January 15, 2020

The best thing I saw on Internet today — Monica Bhatia (@MonicaBhatia22) January 14, 2020

Wow !! she has got the good rhythm 👌😍 — Manisha Rathi (@manisharathi) January 14, 2020

Super Dance grandma 👏 — S.dhivya(sk blood) (@sdhivya11) January 14, 2020

Just Amazing 😍..Most important that they all are enjoy this moment… — SAIKAT (@SAIKATD34276121) January 14, 2020

Earlier this month, Bedi shared a video in which she was claimed that the ‘sun was chanting Om’. The tweet had gone viral but resulted in the Lieutenant Governor being mocked.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App