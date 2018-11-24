Kim Kardashian lets daughter North and niece Dream do her make-up and it’s adorable

Toggle Menu
The reality TV star wanted to show off her newest KKW Beauty 'Glam Bible' makeup kit and at the helm of the 'tutorial' was her five-year-old eldest child and niece Dream Kardashian.

The adorable mother-daughter videos have left people gushing online. (Source: kimkardashian/ Instagram)

Beauty queen Kim Kardashian West is known for her breathtaking looks and sensuous avatars. But this time, she let her daughter North take over as her makeup artist for the day to introduce her new make-up range and what unfurled next has left people on the Internet laughing and swooning.

The mother-daughter duo started off the make-up testing by applying foundation, which accidentally got on Kris Jenner‘s carpet. “S—, my mom is gonna kill us!” the mother of three said, as she wipes the bottle with a tissue. “We have to really clean this or Lovey [Jenner’s nickname for Grandma] is gonna kill us! Yikes!”

After that, the little make-up enthusiast starts to dab foundation on her mother’s face, and soon everyone learnt we can have too much of foundation! As North uses a beauty blender on Kim to dab foundation into half of her face and lips, the 38-year-old star reminded her daughter that the foundation needs to go all over her face, not just half of it. “I know!” North matter-of-factly reassured her mother.

In a series of Instagram stories, later also shared on Twitter, things quickly went awry when she started drawing on Kim‘s face with eyeliner instead of using it on her eyes. North carefully wrote “KKW” on her mom’s cheek. But soon it led to a meltdown and tantrum.

As the diva accidentally moved, it caused the “W” to smudge onto her nose and video showed hysterically crying on the floor. “I moved, I’m sorry, I moved! I didn’t know it would cause this much of a big deal! My makeup artists usually don’t act this way!”

After the minor tantrum, the duo got back to business, resulting in a unique look with some dark eyeshadow but not redoing it several times after the little ‘make-up artist’ wasn’t happy with the look.

Finally, the mom-of-three revealed her new look with three freckle marks on each cheek.

And if all these weren’t adorable enough for her followers, the superstar let her two-year-old niece too deck her up using the highlighter and blush. “Dreamy, you are so good,” she told to Rob Kardashian’s daughter. “You’re gonna be such a good makeup artist!”

The series of videos left all mothers and aunt online relate to the sweet moment and struck an emotional chord. While most were left in splits, others said this was the cutest and sweetest thing they saw on the Internet today.

Have you done this with your mother?

