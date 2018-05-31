WATCH: Kim Jong-Un’s impersonator invites Donald Trump to Singapore; says, ‘I am just waiting for you to turn up’

In the video, the impersonator of Kim Jong-Un also showed Donald Trump the specialties of Singapore. (Source: South China Morning Post/Facebook) In the video, the impersonator of Kim Jong-Un also showed Donald Trump the specialties of Singapore. (Source: South China Morning Post/Facebook)

While US President Donald Trump met Kim Kardashian to discuss prison reform, Kim Jong-Un arrived in Singapore. At least that’s what it looked like. However, it is not the leader of North Korea himself but his impersonator Howard X. While, the historic summit between the two leaders, which is originally planned for June 12 has been cast in doubt, the impersonator is not only going around meeting people but also inviting Trump.

A video of the man, which has gone viral on social media, shows Howard posing with people and even saying things such as, “Hey Mr Trump, I am already here in Singapore. I am just waiting for you to turn up.” Wondering what else he had to say, check out the clip here:

Watch the video here:

What do you have to say about this Kim Jong-Un impersonator? Tell us in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd