Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • WATCH: Kim Jong-Un’s impersonator invites Donald Trump to Singapore; says, ‘I am just waiting for you to turn up’

WATCH: Kim Jong-Un’s impersonator invites Donald Trump to Singapore; says, ‘I am just waiting for you to turn up’

A video of Kim Jong-Un's impersonator, that has gone viral on social media, shows the man posing with people and even saying things such as, "Hey Mr Trump, I am already here in Singapore. I am just waiting for you to turn up."

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 31, 2018 10:32:03 pm
US North Korea summit, Kim Jong Un, Donald Trump, US North Korea relations, John F Kennedy airport, 1950-1953 Korean War, US news, world news In the video, the impersonator of Kim Jong-Un also showed Donald Trump the specialties of Singapore. (Source: South China Morning Post/Facebook)
Related News

While US President Donald Trump met Kim Kardashian to discuss prison reform, Kim Jong-Un arrived in Singapore. At least that’s what it looked like. However, it is not the leader of North Korea himself but his impersonator Howard X. While, the historic summit between the two leaders, which is originally planned for June 12 has been cast in doubt, the impersonator is not only going around meeting people but also inviting Trump.

A video of the man, which has gone viral on social media, shows Howard posing with people and even saying things such as, “Hey Mr Trump, I am already here in Singapore. I am just waiting for you to turn up.” Wondering what else he had to say, check out the clip here:

Watch the video here:

What do you have to say about this Kim Jong-Un impersonator? Tell us in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now