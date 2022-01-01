Kili Paul channelises Ranbir Kapoor in new ‘Channa Mereya’ video, watch

Kili Paul, the famous Tanzanian TikTok star has found a strong fanbase in India. After posting scores of Bollywood dance numbers, the social media star recently flaunted his acting skills in a lip-sync to Channa Mereya.

Ever since he went viral since later November, grooving to Jubin Nautiyal and Asees Kaur’s ‘Raataan Lambiyan’ from Shershaah, his love for Bollywood music seems to be unwavering. The TikTok sensation who has been melting hearts online dancing and singing to recent peppy Hindi songs, decided to choose Arijit Singh’s heart-wrenching song.

Paul, who often does intricate dance moves in tradition Maasai clothing, showed some intense emotion while performing the song. Lip-syncing to the 2016 hit, Paul channelised Ranbir Kapoor, who played the heartbroken Ayan in the film, as his love Alizeh (Anushka Sharma) did not feel the same way about him.

Watch the video here:

Alongside the song’s singer and music director, Paul also tagged actor Anushka Sharma Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’s director Karan Johar in his post.

As the video created a big buzz on Instagram, Paul earned plaudits online once again, who agreed that music transcends boundaries and borders and is an universal language.

Paul and his sister Neema have been posting Indian content regularly on Instagram since late November earning a special place in hearts of desi fans, much like how ‘Dancing Dad’ Ricky Pond from the US.