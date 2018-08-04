VIDEO: Kiki challenge was started in India, six decades ago

The spoof video of Kishore Kumar dancing to In My Feelings will make your day! The spoof video of Kishore Kumar dancing to In My Feelings will make your day!

If you have not been living under the rock, then there is no way you have not seen people dancing to Drake’s latest song ‘In My Feelings’. In case you are not sure, it’s the viral Kiki challenge where people are filmed from a moving car, grooving and shaking a leg while asking, ‘Keke, do you love me?’ Now as the viral trend has also gripped people in India, including celebrities — it has even led to some hilarious renditions.

Now, while the world seems to be obsessed with the fad, Indians think that the inspiration was derived from India, and it seems it originated way back in the 1950s! Yes, many desi users feel that the first Kiki Challenge was done by Kishore Kumar, Anoop Kumar and Ashok Kumar in 1958 film Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi. Dancing to iconic ‘Babu Samjho Ishare’, the three legendary stars are seen chasing a moving car — and Indian fans are convinced it’s the trio who are responsible for the idea.

Now, a spoof of Drake’s song with the visuals of the black-white-film is going viral.

Kiki challenge discovered in India by one and only Kishore Da… #KishoreKumar #kikichallenge india pic.twitter.com/zUCN9uIUeb — Vinay Jain (@vinay_vj) August 4, 2018

Here’s the original song:

