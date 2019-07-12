Toggle Menu
Viral Video: The enthusiasm of this boy at physical therapy is inspiring people

A heartwarming video of a little boy doing physical therapy is the latest pick me up on the internet. The boy, who suffers from a rare genetic disorder, shows off his walking skills as his sister records him

The little one’s dedication and smile inspired many online.

A heartwarming video of a little boy doing physical therapy is the latest pick me up on the internet. The boy is seen walking on a treadmill with the help of a therapist as his elder sister records him. And because his elder sister’s there with him at therapy for the first time, the boy is visibly happy and shows off his skills.

“So I took my brother to physical therapy today & I’ve never gone & he kept saying, ‘ale look @ me'” @cervantessale tweeted.

The video has received thousands of views and the boy has been getting a lot of praise online.

Watch the video here:

The Twitter user revealed that her brother has Leigh syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that affects motor skills and development.

“Doctors only gave him 2 years of life but we believe in a great God 🙏 he is about to be 4& thriving,” she tweeted.

In a comment, she also said that the therapist had said that after seeing his big sister to support him “that was the most he’s moved his legs.”

The footage went viral on Twitter with around 2 million views. Many assured his sister that they’re rooting for him to do better.

