Wednesday, September 26, 2018
VIDEO: Kid gets run over by a car in Mumbai, survives miraculously

The accident took place as the child sat on the road to tie his shoelace – sitting in front of a small car parked by the road. The driver without realising there is a child drove by running her car over him. Luckily he escaped unharmed.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 26, 2018 5:12:52 pm
kid survive accident, run over by car child survives, accident cctv videos, miracle surviving accident, mumbai videos, indian express, viral videos The footage left netizens angry and many wanted the driver to be arrested and punished.
A little boy in Mumbai had a miraculous escape after being run over by a car. The incident, which was caught on surveillance camera put up in the locality, now has been blowing people’s mind. The CCTV footage showed many children with a ball on the road when the horrifying incident took place. One of the kid, took a break from the game and sat on the road to tie his shoelace – sitting in front of a small car parked by the road. Without realizing there is a child sitting near the vehicle, the woman driver, footage shows, carelessly drives by, running over him!

Luckily, the boy is pushed on the ground when the car first struck him and he emerged safely once the car passes by. He then got back up on his feet almost instantly and sprinted from the scene. According to the time stamp on the video, the accident took place on September 24 at around 7 pm in the evening.

Watch the video here:

The shocking footage has left many baffled and angry at the same time.

