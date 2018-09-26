VIDEO: Kid gets run over by a car in Mumbai, survives miraculously

The footage left netizens angry and many wanted the driver to be arrested and punished. The footage left netizens angry and many wanted the driver to be arrested and punished.

A little boy in Mumbai had a miraculous escape after being run over by a car. The incident, which was caught on surveillance camera put up in the locality, now has been blowing people’s mind. The CCTV footage showed many children with a ball on the road when the horrifying incident took place. One of the kid, took a break from the game and sat on the road to tie his shoelace – sitting in front of a small car parked by the road. Without realizing there is a child sitting near the vehicle, the woman driver, footage shows, carelessly drives by, running over him!

Luckily, the boy is pushed on the ground when the car first struck him and he emerged safely once the car passes by. He then got back up on his feet almost instantly and sprinted from the scene. According to the time stamp on the video, the accident took place on September 24 at around 7 pm in the evening.

Watch the video here:

#Watch | Kid in Chembur gets run over by a car. What you see next will blow your mind away! pic.twitter.com/bGFz19gkka — Voice of Mumbai (@GreaterMumbai) September 26, 2018

The shocking footage has left many baffled and angry at the same time.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd