VIDEO: KFC South Africa trolls Neymar with rolling ad; Netizens can’t stop ROFL-ing

Neymar and Brazil may have exited the FIFA World Cup 2018, but football buffs are yet to get over him — sadly for his ‘dives’ and ‘rolls’. As meme-makers and photoshop specialists are having a blast creating hilarious memes and GIFs and spoof, people around the world are busy attempting to master his rolling skills in the ongoing Neymar Challenge. And it seems, football buffs are not alone. Even fast-food giant KFC has rolled out an ad to mock the Brazilian striker.

In an ad by KFC South Africa, which is now going viral, it shows a football player rolling on the ground. In the video, the player is seen rolling his way out of the stadium after the tackle. Quite funnily, he evades the stretcher brought onto the pitch. And it doesn’t end there, he is seen rolling out of the field, crossing the road, through the market and finally rolling into an outlet of the fast-food chain! Reason? Well, all the way to grab some street meal.

Watch the video here:

Although the video was released on June 15, in the initial days of the world cup, Netizens have connected the two and have been sharing it widely in the last few days.

As per Swiss broadcaster RTS, the Brazilian starlet has wasted almost 14 minutes when he’s hit the deck looking for a foul, before the quarter-finals. The global food joint also took a jibe and wrote, “Rolling time slightly more than 14 minutes #MakeAMealOfIt,” in case someone is rolling from Russia to Johannesburg and posted a map!

Rolling time slightly more than 14 minutes 😉#MakeAMealOfIt pic.twitter.com/RRU2t02ZQE — KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) July 6, 2018

