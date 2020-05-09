Keven Pietersen delights desi fans by taking part in a Bollywood challenge on TikTok

Sitting on a small toy scooter, the cricketer took part in a popular Bollywood challenge and fans loved it. (Kevin Pietersen/ Tiktok) Sitting on a small toy scooter, the cricketer took part in a popular Bollywood challenge and fans loved it. (Kevin Pietersen/ Tiktok)

Following in the footsteps of David Warner and his family, Kevin Pietersen has now delighted desi fans on TikTok by posting a video of himself grooving to a Hindi song.

The cricketer-turned-conservationist, who usually posts workout and golf practice videos on the app, recently took part in a Bollywood challenge, reacting to popular questions and acting to the peppy desi tunes of ‘Dheeme Dheeme’, ‘Slowly Slowly’ and ‘Slow Motion Mein’.

Sitting on a small toy scooter, the former British cricketer was seen having fun at his house while taking up the funky version of the #SwagWalk challenge. With nearly 5 million views of the clip, it has now spread on other platforms as well and desi fans want him to try out more Bollywood challenges.

Pietersen has been talking about his love for India ever since he visited the country earlier this year to shoot a National Geographic documentary on rhino conversation in Assam’s Kaziranga Forest.

