Thursday, July 09, 2020
Video of Kerala woman ensuring blind man boards bus gets a lot of praise online

The clip showed the woman chasing after a public bus, and urging the conductor to wait a little longer as the man is seen walking up to it slowly, while using a cane.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 9, 2020 12:41:52 pm
kerala woman blind man bus, kerala woman help blind man, viral videos, kerala woman help blind man, viral news, good news, indian express The woman’s kind act has touched many people online. (Source: @vijaypnpa_ips/ Twitter)

In a video that’s being widely shared across social media, a woman in Kerala is seen running behind a bus to stop it so that she could help an elderly, visually challenged man board the vehicle. The gesture has been praised widely on social media and the woman has received a lot of praise.

The clip showed the woman chasing after a public bus, and urging the conductor to wait a little longer as the man is seen walking up to it slowly, while using a cane. She is then seen running back to the man, walking with him to the bus and helping him board it.

The woman in the clip was later identified as Supriya, who works as a saleswoman in the town of Tiruvalla.

The video gained a lot of attention online after it was shared on Twitter by an IPS officer, who wrote, “She made this world a better place to live. kindness is beautiful!”

Watch the video here:

People on social media praised the woman for her kindness, saying the gesture reaffirms their faith in humanity.

Talking to local news outlet Mathrubhumi, the woman explained that a vehicle had swerved right past the man and she helped him move out of the way.

“I asked him where he needed to go. I needed to know if there was a bus stop there. I thought my husband, Anoop, on his bike can drop him at the bus stand,” she said.

“Fortunately, the bus came and stopped a bit ahead. I ran to the bus and told the conductor who was sitting at the back about the blind person. I didn’t think the bus would wait,” she said.

The woman said she never imagined someone had recorded the incident and was quite surprised when her friend called her to tell her that the video was making waves on social media.

