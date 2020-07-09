Video of Kerala woman ensuring blind man boards bus gets a lot of praise online

The woman’s kind act has touched many people online. (Source: @vijaypnpa_ips/ Twitter) The woman’s kind act has touched many people online. (Source: @vijaypnpa_ips/ Twitter)

In a video that’s being widely shared across social media, a woman in Kerala is seen running behind a bus to stop it so that she could help an elderly, visually challenged man board the vehicle. The gesture has been praised widely on social media and the woman has received a lot of praise.

The clip showed the woman chasing after a public bus, and urging the conductor to wait a little longer as the man is seen walking up to it slowly, while using a cane. She is then seen running back to the man, walking with him to the bus and helping him board it.

The woman in the clip was later identified as Supriya, who works as a saleswoman in the town of Tiruvalla.

The video gained a lot of attention online after it was shared on Twitter by an IPS officer, who wrote, “She made this world a better place to live. kindness is beautiful!”

Watch the video here:

she made this world a better place to live.kindness is beautiful!😍 உலகம் அன்பான மனிதர்களால் அழகாகிறது#kindness #love pic.twitter.com/B2Nea2wKQ4 — Vijayakumar IPS (@vijaypnpa_ips) July 8, 2020

People on social media praised the woman for her kindness, saying the gesture reaffirms their faith in humanity.

i have tears in my eyes 😢😢😢 https://t.co/pXjUk9hFoU — Yusuf Ali (@bayan_e_ali) July 9, 2020

There is hope in humanity….its why the world still spins… https://t.co/HHYGeIQt2v — AB BasTalk! (@Gyanban) July 9, 2020

This is why it’s called god’s own country. https://t.co/5ukktD4nNr — b747 (@b_747_) July 8, 2020

Humanity means always women no one beats — Damu Dam (@damupadma) July 9, 2020

She is one of her kind….. Good Instincts straight away, did not hesitate even one second….. World still exists due to souls like these….. — Habib (@Habib18828045) July 8, 2020

You know why this world is still alive when you see these people still living in this horrible world… — Yogesh (@YogeshKD2228) July 8, 2020

Believe in love and I’m sure there won’t be any hatred and hypocrisy,existence of some kind and humane ppl doesn’t show that all other human beings are inhumane,just we fail to show our great attributes of humanity and kindness to the fullest and we fail to understand the mankind — Fathima (@Fathima_writes) July 8, 2020

These kind of persons make the world beautiful. Let’s protect them, care for them, support them and let’s be like them. #spreadpositivevibes — 🔦 RSR 🔦 (@RSR9669) July 8, 2020

I see an angel come running, stopping the bus and taking him in. — immortal ♥️ (@immortalMoralit) July 8, 2020

Talking to local news outlet Mathrubhumi, the woman explained that a vehicle had swerved right past the man and she helped him move out of the way.

“I asked him where he needed to go. I needed to know if there was a bus stop there. I thought my husband, Anoop, on his bike can drop him at the bus stand,” she said.

“Fortunately, the bus came and stopped a bit ahead. I ran to the bus and told the conductor who was sitting at the back about the blind person. I didn’t think the bus would wait,” she said.

The woman said she never imagined someone had recorded the incident and was quite surprised when her friend called her to tell her that the video was making waves on social media.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd