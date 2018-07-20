WATCH: These ‘snake boat race’ videos as Kerala rains continue are going viral

Videos of people in Kerala resorting to hilarious ‘snake boat race’ attempts in the rainwater have gone viral.(Source: Instagram, Facebook) Videos of people in Kerala resorting to hilarious ‘snake boat race’ attempts in the rainwater have gone viral.(Source: Instagram, Facebook)

Even as Kerala continues to receive heavy rainfall, certain videos of ‘God’s Own Country’s people resorting to hilarious ‘snake boat race’ attempts in the rainwater have gone viral. While one video shows three people sitting inside an inundated house on chairs arranged one after the other and singing the popular snake boat race song “Kuttanadan kunjayile”, another one shows a wide road brimming with water with an actual snake boat full of people rowing enthusiastically, just like an actual festive boat race. While the former video was shared on a Facebook page called Cow Media, the latter was shared on an Instagram page called Ente Kottayam. Indianexpress.com has reached out to both pages to know further details of the videos and will update this space as and when they respond.

Watch the videos here.

