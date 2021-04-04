Kerala medical students set internet on fire with their viral after-class dance video

The two medical students are professionally trained dancers who are part of the college dancing group.

The coronavirus pandemic has been extremely difficult for healthcare professionals across the world. They have worked non-stop for weeks and months. Amid this gloom, some of them devised innovative methods to keep their spirits up. Now, two medical students from Kerala is breaking the internet with their electrifying performance, grooving all the way in their scrubs!

Janaki Omkumar and Naveen Razak, third and fourth year medical students at Thrissur Medical College, are making waves on the internet with their flawless performance, as they were seen dancing in their college corridor to the peppy beats of Boney M’s 1978 hit Euro-disco track ‘Rasputin’.

Inspired by a choreography by a well-known choreographer, Vanesa Seco, the duo mastered the hook step for a while and then performed it, leaving netizens hungry for more dance videos.

According to local reports, in an impromptu session, the duo paired up after class one day and chanced upon the Seco’s video. They practiced for a while before performing it on camera, captured by another medical student Musthak Ali.

“We just wanted a relief from the pressure from the exams. So, we choreographed the dance with our favourite song. We completed the shooting within 2 hours,” Omkumar told Mathrubhumi. “Earlier also, we had done some experiments with shuffling dance. But it is for the first time, our dance video turned a super hit on social media,” she added.

The duo are part of a college dance troupe called the Vikings and have performed previously together in many dance competitions.

“A usually dead phone of mine and a pretty not so frequently active social media user myself have luckily been on the buzz for the past few days,” he wrote on Instagram after going viral. “And yeah, the high of this buzz is fun😆❣️!! Thank you everyone for the support and cheers. You guys mean a lot!❤️❤️” he added while sharing a fanart of the duo.

From the original post on Instagram, the video made its way onto other social media platforms, with them earning plaudits online. While the duo said they are “in a trance” owing to their overnight fame, there’s some reality-check with their exams knocking at the door.