‘Goosebumps’: Kerala man mesmerises all with soulful rendition of Mohammed Rafi’s song

Video of a young Kerala man singing one of Mohammed Rafi’s all-time hit song is winning the internet as it is widely being shared on Twitter.

Identified as Saurav Kishan from Kerala’s Kozikhode, the young artist is seen singing ‘Teri Aankhon Ke Sivaa’ from the 1969 film Chirag, starring Sunil Dutt and Asha Parekh. Performing the melodious tunes composed by Madan Mohan, the man, locally known as Chota Rafi, created a huge buzz online after Twitter user Judish Raj (@JudishRaj) shared it on the micro-blogging site to draw the attention of music lovers.

Originally uploaded on Facebook earlier this month, a shorter version of the iconic hit song mesmerised people on Twitter, taking many down the memory lane.

This boy is Saurav Kishen from Kozhikode. He is locally known as Chota Rafi@ProsaicView @minicnair @ranjona pic.twitter.com/o7vjm6OD7w — Judish Raj (@JudishRaj) September 11, 2020

People lauded the talented man for his soulful rendition of the timeless Hindi song and said he has an uncanny resemblance with the legendary singer’s voice.

We have been waiting for decades for a new Mohammed Rafi. It sounds as if we may have to wait no longer… I couldn’t switch this clip off… https://t.co/QhM3koPlVE — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 12, 2020

This is so good! — Subhashini (@Neelavanam) September 12, 2020

Too good. Mesmerising. Where can we follow him ? — Geetu Moza (@Geetu_Moza) September 12, 2020

Wow. It’s almost impossible to believe there is no tape playing in the background. Listen to this young man from Kozhikode. Enjoy pic.twitter.com/o7YzbndwVN — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) September 12, 2020

I got goosebumps…we need him to ding all Rafi songs. — J P Ranjan (@jpranjan1974) September 12, 2020

Saurav,you are outstanding.. Wah wah wah.. Loved your voice and you do remind of rafi saab ,not just for the texture of your voice but your smiling face. Rafi saab used to always have a pleasant smile while singing.

Beautiful my friend 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Sumeet (@sumrag) September 12, 2020

Just close eyes than impossible to make it out Saurav is singing ❤👌👏 — Nandini Idnani (@idnani_nandini) September 12, 2020

Unbelievable 😲😲😲 almost same voice as Mohammad Rafi Sahab❤❤

What a gifted Voice… this talent should be raised to everybody’s notice👏❣ — Trishna Sharma (@Trishna82233652) September 12, 2020

Though many sing Rafi saab well, very few get the subtleties of his feel…this boy has got that to a great extent. Soothing to listen to him. — Parveen (@ParveenJK) September 12, 2020

This boy is simply awesome. Tremendous talent. A prodigy. Would love to hear him time and again. Thank you Sir for sharing his talent. @JudishRaj — Sourav Kundu (@souravramyani) September 12, 2020

What an exact replica voice of Rafi Sa’b!

Thrilled & throat choked with emotional bliss on listening it!! Rafi Sa’b reincarnated!!! https://t.co/31ZqnnVrWT — Girish Chandra Dubey (@gcdubey786) September 12, 2020

All I wonder, how can someone sing so beautifully! What magic lies in their voice?! Just amazing.. https://t.co/8ZhlOAceWB — Unfunny Beans (@UnfunnyBeans) September 12, 2020

Unbelievable !! What talent. I don’t know a lot of singers who can do justice to Rafi saab’s songs. His style, mannerisms are just at a different level. https://t.co/lJ0brgUlvV — Praful Tickoo (@prafultickoo) September 12, 2020

This clip just made my weekend 😍

Now only if I can find a significant other to croon these Mohammed Rafi songs to me! 🥰 https://t.co/hBboP9N6qD — Pracheeti (@pracheetim) September 12, 2020

Beautiful Rendition. Rafi Saab was a pure class. Unmatched. But this boy has got some serious talent. https://t.co/C2pBNOzcLs — Vishal Singh (@omvishal3) September 12, 2020

Impressed with this singing skills, people have started following him on his YouTube channel for their daily dose of Rafi hits.

