Saturday, September 12, 2020
‘Goosebumps’: Kerala man mesmerises all with soulful rendition of Mohammed Rafi’s song

People lauded the talented man for his soulful rendition of the Hindi classic and said he has an uncanny resemblance with the legendary singer's voice.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | September 12, 2020 10:09:38 pm
People now impressed by his singing have started following him on his YouTube channel for their daily dose of Rafi hits. (Source: JudishRaj/Twitter, Express archive)

Video of a young Kerala man singing one of Mohammed Rafi’s all-time hit song is winning the internet as it is widely being shared on Twitter.

Identified as Saurav Kishan from Kerala’s Kozikhode, the young artist is seen singing ‘Teri Aankhon Ke Sivaa’ from the 1969 film Chirag, starring Sunil Dutt and Asha Parekh. Performing the melodious tunes composed by Madan Mohan, the man, locally known as Chota Rafi, created a huge buzz online after Twitter user Judish Raj (@JudishRaj) shared it on the micro-blogging site to draw the attention of music lovers.

Originally uploaded on Facebook earlier this month, a shorter version of the iconic hit song mesmerised people on Twitter, taking many down the memory lane.

People lauded the talented man for his soulful rendition of the timeless Hindi song and said he has an uncanny resemblance with the legendary singer’s voice.

Impressed with this singing skills, people have started following him on his YouTube channel for their daily dose of Rafi hits.

