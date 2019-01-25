Watch: Kerala man makes fully functional mini-auto for his children

A resident of Kerala, Arun Kumar Purushothaman, came up with an interesting idea to provide toys for his children. Instead of buying his son an auto-rickshaw, who wanted it after watching the 1990 Malayalam film Aye Auto, Purushothaman decided to make a fully-functional one.

Purushothaman, who works as a staff nurse at the Idukki District Hospital, shared a video of the auto along with his children playing with it. The mini auto ‘Sundhari’ is inspired by the iconic song of the same name from the film. The 10-minute clip, which has impressed many after it was shared on Purushothaman’s YouTube channel, shows how the auto was made and how it works.

Watch the video here:

However, this is not the first time Purushothaman has made a mini version of the vehicle. Earlier too, he made a mini a jeep and a tricycle for his children.