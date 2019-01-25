Watch: Kerala man makes fully functional mini-auto for his children

Toggle Menu
Purushothaman, who works as a staff nurse at the Idukki District Hospital, shared a video of the mini-auto along with his children playing with it. The auto 'Sundhari' is inspired by the iconic song of the same name from the 1990 Malayalam film Aye Auto.

A resident of Kerala, Arun Kumar Purushothaman, came up with an interesting idea to provide toys for his children. Instead of buying his son an auto-rickshaw, who wanted it after watching the 1990 Malayalam film Aye Auto, Purushothaman decided to make a fully-functional one.

Purushothaman, who works as a staff nurse at the Idukki District Hospital, shared a video of the auto along with his children playing with it. The mini auto ‘Sundhari’ is inspired by the iconic song of the same name from the film. The 10-minute clip, which has impressed many after it was shared on Purushothaman’s YouTube channel, shows how the auto was made and how it works.

However, this is not the first time Purushothaman has made a mini version of the vehicle. Earlier too, he made a mini a jeep and a tricycle for his children.

