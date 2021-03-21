Video: Kerala man tumbles off balcony after fainting, alert bystander saves him in the nick of time

The bystander's quick thinking is being credited for the man's time rescue. (Source: Keralakaumudi News/ Youtube)

A man had a narrow escape in Kerala as an alert bystander rescued him from a fatal accident in the nick of time.

In a chilling video, which was captured in a CCTV camera, two men are seen standing in the corridor of a building, leaning against the brick railing. Within a few seconds, the man is seen losing his balance and falling backwards from the balcony unconsciously.

However, the bystander immediately sprung into action by grabbing the man’s leg even as others rushed to pull him back on to the floor safely.

As per local reports, the incident took place in Kozhikode’s Kerala Bank Edodi branch.

Watch the video here:

Mathrubhumi in its report identified the rescuer as Thayyil Meethal Babu, a native from Keezhal whose actions have been lauded by netizens. According to the report, Babu, a daily wage worker had come to the bank to pay welfare fund instalment when the incident happened.

The man who felt dizzy was identified as Binu, a resident of Aroor, Manorama News reported. He was reportedly admitted to hospital later, however, showed no signs of any major illness.