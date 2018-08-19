Follow Us:
Sunday, August 19, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Kerala Floods: Garud Special Force officer airlifts baby from flooded rooftop in Kerala

A video of the incident, that has gone viral, was posted by the official twitter handle of spokesperson Defence, Trivandrum. In the 34-second clip, the officer can be seen carrying a baby from the rooftop of a flooded building while being airlifted by a chopper.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 19, 2018 4:34:38 pm
In the 34-second clip, the officer can be seen carrying a baby from the rooftop of a flooded building while being airlifted by a chopper.
Even though the India Meteorological Department (IMD) withdrew the red alert from all the 14 districts of Kerala, the situation in the state continues to stay grim. Reeling under the worst flood in nearly a century, people in Kerala are getting help from various organisations and agencies. One such rescue mission was by Wing commander Prasanth of Garud Special Force of the Indian Air Force (IAF), who rescued a baby from the rooftop of a flooded building at the town of Alappuzha, Kerala.

ALSO READ | Khalsa Aid volunteers reach Kochi, set up Langar to feed 2000 people

A video of the incident, that has gone viral, was posted by the official twitter handle of spokesperson Defence, Trivandrum. In the 34-second clip, the officer can be seen carrying a baby from the rooftop of a flooded building while being airlifted by a chopper. On reaching the aircraft, he hands over the toddler to the mother.

Watch the video here:

The video has won many hearts on social media, with many praising the efforts of the defence forces. Earling too, a video of an Indian Coast Guard recusing a 10-day-old infant from a house in flood-hit East Kadangaloor was shared on social media.

Vajpayee’s detractors said he had the backbone of a jellyfish, but I think that’s an unkind remark: Coomi Kapoor
