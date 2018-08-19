Kerala Floods: Garud Special Force officer airlifts baby from flooded rooftop in Kerala

In the 34-second clip, the officer can be seen carrying a baby from the rooftop of a flooded building while being airlifted by a chopper. (Source: IAF/Facebook) In the 34-second clip, the officer can be seen carrying a baby from the rooftop of a flooded building while being airlifted by a chopper. (Source: IAF/Facebook)

Even though the India Meteorological Department (IMD) withdrew the red alert from all the 14 districts of Kerala, the situation in the state continues to stay grim. Reeling under the worst flood in nearly a century, people in Kerala are getting help from various organisations and agencies. One such rescue mission was by Wing commander Prasanth of Garud Special Force of the Indian Air Force (IAF), who rescued a baby from the rooftop of a flooded building at the town of Alappuzha, Kerala.

A video of the incident, that has gone viral, was posted by the official twitter handle of spokesperson Defence, Trivandrum. In the 34-second clip, the officer can be seen carrying a baby from the rooftop of a flooded building while being airlifted by a chopper. On reaching the aircraft, he hands over the toddler to the mother.

#OpKaruna#KeralaFloodRelief Garud Commando from @IAF_MCC safely handing over the rescued baby from the flood affected Alappuzha district to the mother. pic.twitter.com/as53fBYCal — PRO Defence Trivandrum (@DefencePROTvm) August 18, 2018

The video has won many hearts on social media, with many praising the efforts of the defence forces. Earling too, a video of an Indian Coast Guard recusing a 10-day-old infant from a house in flood-hit East Kadangaloor was shared on social media.

#WATCH Indian Coast Guard rescued a 10-day-old infant from a house in flood-hit East Kadangaloor, in Kerala, earlier today. #KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/TdbwcJZ0Zy — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2018

