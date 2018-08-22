Kerala floods: Army men rescue man with prosthetic limb, video goes viral

Army men come together to help out a man with a prosthetic limb. (Source: Instagram) Army men come together to help out a man with a prosthetic limb. (Source: Instagram)

As the mammoth rescue operations in the Kerala floods tragedy neared completion, multiple videos of the ongoing mission have surfaced on the Internet. Yet another video of a man with a prosthetic leg being rescued by the Indian army is going viral on social media. The unprecedented flooding in Kerala triggered by the incessant rainfall in the state has killed over 200 people and displaced thousands of people.

Shared by the Indian army’s official Instagram account, the video shows five army men helping a disabled man climb down a ladder. The army personnel, who are on a boat, are rescuing the man who appears to be stuck on the first floor of a flooded building. The official account has neither mentioned the location not the unit helping the man.

Watch the video here:

Government and non-government organisations are vigorously working together to help and save people who are stuck due to the floods.

