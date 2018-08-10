VIDEO: Kerala rescue worker runs across bridge with child in arms, minutes before it went under water

With Kerala reeling under heavy rains and flash floods, a heartwarming video of a rescue effort has gone viral on social media. In a heroic effort that was caught on camera, a man is seen running across a bridge with a child in his arms minutes before the Cheruthoni bridge went under water.
ALSO READ | Live Updates of Kerala flood here
The footage by News18 Kerala was captured on camera as the fifth shutter of the Idukki dam was opened and the reservoir’s water was released into the Cheruthoni river. The police officer who ran across the bridge in the nick of time managed to save the child and is now being hailed as a hero online. The bridge is currently submerged. (Read this news in Malayalam)
As the water level reached an alarming level, the shutters of the Idukki dam were opened for the first time in 26 years. As of now, 29 people have died in the floods while over 50,000 people have been evacuated and shifted to camps.
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App