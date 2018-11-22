Watch: Kerala cop argues with Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan on allowing cars to Sabarimala

Union minister and BJP leader Pon Radhakrishnan went to the base camp of the Sabarimala pilgrimage Wednesday where he questioned Superintendent of Police Yathish Chandra why private vehicles of pilgrims were not allowed to ply till Pamba. However, the police officer did not back down, and asked the minister if he would take responsibility for a traffic jam. The conversation between the minister and police officer is now going viral.

Advertising

In the footage, Chandra explains to the minister that KSRTC buses are taking pilgrims to Pamba, and if private vehicles were also permitted, they would cause a traffic snarl.

“If there is traffic jam also devotees will suffer. I will speak to the higher authorities if that is the thing,” the officer explained. Chandra also explained that the restrictions were because it is a “hilly area” and not due of the lack of police personnel, as Radhakrishnan suggested.

BJP general secretary AN Radhakrishnan, who was there, asked the police officer why he was questioning the minister. But the police officer refused to be provoked, and instead turned to minister. Chandra said that if the Union Minister were to give him an order, he would allow private vehicles to pass through. The minister replied that he did not have the authority to do so.

Advertising

As the video went viral, the officer was slammed by leaders from the Kerala BJP who questioned if he would dare to speak in that manner with any minister from the state.

BJP’s state general secretary Radhakrishnan alleged that when Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala reached Nilakkal, Chandra was seen standing with folded hands before him. “We want to know whether Chandra behaved rudely with the Union minister since he is dark-skinned, while the officer and the Congress leader are fair…” the BJP leader said.

In a statement issued Wednesday evening, Indian Police Service Association’s Kerala chapter condemned the “continued personal attacks and threats” made against IPS officers on duty at Sabarimala by certain individuals and organisations.

However, many have also praised the officer who standing his ground when the minister made a demand.

One of the best and courageous cop from Kerala, hats off to honorable #yathishchandra #IPS — I Anto (@iantofdo) November 22, 2018

We support u yathish chandra ips — Vishalslv (@Vishalslv1) November 22, 2018

Police Superintendent Yathish Chandra IPS is one of the heroes in TN now. Great Salute for your honesty in your duty. #Sabarimala — கேள்வி கேட்பவன் (@Selvasudar) November 21, 2018

Have known and seen the good work and policing of Yathish Chandra many times while he was DCP of Kochi. Requesting Hon’ble @PonnaarrBJP not to make a big issue of an IPS office who was just doing his duty. #YathishChandra #KeralaPolice #Kerala #Sabarimala #PonRadhakrishnan — Ramesh Chungath (@rameshvenugopa3) November 21, 2018