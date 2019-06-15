‘Rain, rain go away… to Maharashtra’: Kedar Jadhav’s anthem wins hearts online

The excitement surrounding the ICC World Cup 2019 has been marred by rains. What was supposed to be pretty English summer with bright sunny days and pleasant weather, turned out to be gloomy, drawing ire from fans, not just visiting the UK, but across the globe.

As cricket buffs took to Twitter to share hilarious memes — let’s not forget the “rain will qualify for the semi-finals” joke — it seems even players have joined the fun.

As the Indian team became the latest victim, causing its third match against New Zealand to be cancelled, fans and players were both unhappy.

Along with the flood of memes was a video of Kedar Jadhav’s empathetic appeal to the rains. With folded hands, the all-rounder was seen asking that the Nottingham rain be diverted to his home state of Maharashtra, where it’s much needed.

As the state is witnessing an unprecedented shortage of water, the batsman urged the rains to provide respite to the people back home.

Haha Kedar Jadhav asking rains from England to shift to Maharashtra 😂❤️ #INDvNZ #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/ZcdoKcypkT — Saurabh (@Boomrah_) June 13, 2019

The video garnered a lot of attention online. Not only did it leave cricket buffs in splits, many also lauding him for remembering the people’s plight in his home state.

Hahaha, Kedar Jadhav conversing with rain in Marathi 😂

Rough translation: Go away, go away rain, go to my Maharashtra. You need to go there. Rain is of greater importance there, not here. #CWC19 https://t.co/XOct3Ft6mC — Rishad D’souza (@RD_Wisden) June 14, 2019

These thoughts come to only those who genuinely know and care about the issues back home👍🏽👏🏼 — Dinesh R B (@docdinesh77) June 14, 2019

The singham we all deserved…😂😂 — Rudranil (@RudranilDasgup2) June 14, 2019

If there is any god, then please listen this beautiful voice. Half if India needs you. — Rahul Pandey (@PandeyRahul95) June 14, 2019

Hehehe now that’s called a perfect prayer 😂😅 #Mansoon arrived in Mumbai #Monsoon listened #kedar jadhav’s prayer 😂 — Chandrakant mali (@imchandra45) June 14, 2019

This video has a far emotional and deeper meaning, when half of the state is suffering from draught!#ICCWC2019 #KedarJadhav #INDvNZ https://t.co/pOAPrYTURY — Yash Padh (@yashpadh) June 13, 2019

What a nice gesture by Kedar Jadhav. He is thinking about his land before anything else. Kudos brother. #INDvsNZ #CWC19 https://t.co/GoIjOH052g — Deepak Pal (@Deepakpal) June 13, 2019