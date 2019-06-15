Toggle Menu
‘Rain, rain go away… to Maharashtra’: Kedar Jadhav’s anthem wins hearts online

Kedar Jadhav’s touched the hearts of many online.

The excitement surrounding the ICC World Cup 2019 has been marred by rains. What was supposed to be pretty English summer with bright sunny days and pleasant weather, turned out to be gloomy, drawing ire from fans, not just visiting the UK, but across the globe.

As cricket buffs took to Twitter to share hilarious memes — let’s not forget the “rain will qualify for the semi-finals” joke — it seems even players have joined the fun.

As the Indian team became the latest victim, causing its third match against New Zealand to be cancelled, fans and players were both unhappy.

Along with the flood of memes was a video of Kedar Jadhav’s empathetic appeal to the rains. With folded hands, the all-rounder was seen asking that the Nottingham rain be diverted to his home state of Maharashtra, where it’s much needed.

As the state is witnessing an unprecedented shortage of water, the batsman urged the rains to provide respite to the people back home.

The video garnered a lot of attention online. Not only did it leave cricket buffs in splits, many also lauding him for remembering the people’s plight in his home state.

