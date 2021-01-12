scorecardresearch
Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Delivery person rides horse in snow-covered Kashmir to drop off order

In a video, the delivery person was filmed travelling on a horse to deliver packages as roads were snowed under.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 12, 2021 6:58:48 pm
amzon kashmir delivery, amazon delivery on horse, delivery boy on horse, amazon delivery horse, kashmir parcel delivery horse, viral videos, indian expressPeople on social media were thrilled to see the innovative solution amid harsh weather condition.

After heavy snowfall blanketed Kashmir, an Amazon delivery person in Srinagar made waves on social media after using a horse to deliver packages.

In a video, the delivery person was filmed travelling on horseback to deliver packages as roads were snowed under.

The unique delivery came to light after photojournalist Umar Ganie tweeted the video.

Amazon India confirmed that the video was authentic and recorded in Srinagar.

In a matter of hours, the video was widely shared on social media platforms with many praising the delivery person. Many tagged Amazon CEO Jezz Bezos and wondered if the company was inspired by popular Turkish series Ertuğrul.

Heavy snowfall led to closure of the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, and suspension of passenger flights last week. While over 12 inches of snow was recorded in north Kashmir’s plains, south Kashmir saw up to 5 feet of snow.

