Delivery person rides horse in snow-covered Kashmir to drop off order

After heavy snowfall blanketed Kashmir, an Amazon delivery person in Srinagar made waves on social media after using a horse to deliver packages.
In a video, the delivery person was filmed travelling on horseback to deliver packages as roads were snowed under.
The unique delivery came to light after photojournalist Umar Ganie tweeted the video.
Amazon delivery innovation 🐎#Srinagar #Kashmir #snow
— Umar Ganie (@UmarGanie1) January 12, 2021
Amazon India confirmed that the video was authentic and recorded in Srinagar.
In a matter of hours, the video was widely shared on social media platforms with many praising the delivery person. Many tagged Amazon CEO Jezz Bezos and wondered if the company was inspired by popular Turkish series Ertuğrul.
An #Amazon delivery boy from #kashmir delivers the parcels to the customers using a #horse as a medium of transport as roads remain blocked due to #snowfall in #kashmir !
— 𝔹𝕙𝕒𝕥 𝕊𝕒𝕛𝕒𝕕 🦅 (@isajadahmedbhat) January 12, 2021
@amazonIN @AmitAgarwal
This is some awesome level of customer obsession. New ride for Amazon logistics 👏👏
— तर्क संगत (@PooniaKuldeep) January 12, 2021
Amazon never fails to deliver its products on time.Salute to this genius delivery boy from kashmir ,despite heavy snow he delivers the product. #Kashmir.
Tag @amazonIN https://t.co/JlQ9ydZVlu
— Faza Zainab (@faza_zainab) January 12, 2021
This is epic@amazonIN @amazon https://t.co/4NoRv0ezEZ
— Aaqib Rashid (@Aaqib_Daar) January 12, 2021
@amazonIN @AmazonNews_IN wht a grt nd Extraordinary work provide by amazon..
Thanks for fulfilled our requirements at any cost… https://t.co/HxhbVuPWuw
— Arvind Kumar Bind (@arvind39484) January 12, 2021
In our social work profession, there is one principle called Use of Local Indigenous Resources ❤️
— kashur (@BashirSabahat) January 12, 2021
That is the coolest sight!!! https://t.co/CepRkWol3D
— UnInhibitedlyB (@BUninhibitebly) January 12, 2021
Ertugrul Amazon wale
— Massacre (@varmullian) January 12, 2021
Kashmirs Ertugrul style delivery
— الِف Alif (@alif_911) January 12, 2021
My God 😂😂😂 delivery in Ertegrul times 😂 https://t.co/A3yWi97RtH
— F_hD/ (@fahadIrfanBaba) January 12, 2021
guys like him deserve something big from u👏
— HAPUT🐻 (@Dr_Anonymouse1) January 12, 2021
Actually innovative, u will see this man everywhere for some time now , very good 😍
— Syed Mushtaq Maqbool سعید مشتاق مقبول (@bhattmustaq) January 12, 2021
Digital shopping delivery medieval😂🚚
— RajeshG (@garajesh31) January 12, 2021
We should ask amazon to deliver vaccine. It'll be delivered across the nation within a week, 3 days if you're prime member 😂
— Aman Pandey (@amanpandey099) January 12, 2021
Heavy snowfall led to closure of the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, and suspension of passenger flights last week. While over 12 inches of snow was recorded in north Kashmir’s plains, south Kashmir saw up to 5 feet of snow.
