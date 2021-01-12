Delivery person rides horse in snow-covered Kashmir to drop off order

People on social media were thrilled to see the innovative solution amid harsh weather condition.

After heavy snowfall blanketed Kashmir, an Amazon delivery person in Srinagar made waves on social media after using a horse to deliver packages.

In a video, the delivery person was filmed travelling on horseback to deliver packages as roads were snowed under.

The unique delivery came to light after photojournalist Umar Ganie tweeted the video.

Amazon India confirmed that the video was authentic and recorded in Srinagar.

In a matter of hours, the video was widely shared on social media platforms with many praising the delivery person. Many tagged Amazon CEO Jezz Bezos and wondered if the company was inspired by popular Turkish series Ertuğrul.

An #Amazon delivery boy from #kashmir delivers the parcels to the customers using a #horse as a medium of transport as roads remain blocked due to #snowfall in #kashmir ! @JeffBezos @amazon pic.twitter.com/ULhqwsXeoS — 𝔹𝕙𝕒𝕥 𝕊𝕒𝕛𝕒𝕕 🦅 (@isajadahmedbhat) January 12, 2021

In our social work profession, there is one principle called Use of Local Indigenous Resources ❤️ https://t.co/nbwC2KyuHD — kashur (@BashirSabahat) January 12, 2021

Kashmirs Ertugrul style delivery https://t.co/57qzqXpcc3 — الِف Alif (@alif_911) January 12, 2021

My God 😂😂😂 delivery in Ertegrul times 😂 https://t.co/A3yWi97RtH — F_hD/ (@fahadIrfanBaba) January 12, 2021

Heavy snowfall led to closure of the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, and suspension of passenger flights last week. While over 12 inches of snow was recorded in north Kashmir’s plains, south Kashmir saw up to 5 feet of snow.