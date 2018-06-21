Follow Us:
Thursday, June 21, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
WATCH: A Karnataka couple decided to go home from their wedding on a JCB because WHY NOT

Reportedly, the groom has been operating the giant machine for over ten years now and his friends thought it best to let it feature this way on their special day.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 21, 2018 11:57:59 am
karnataka couple wedding, karnataka couple JCB wedding, Karnataka couple arrive in JCB for wedding, Karnataka couple wedding JCB viral, crazy Indian weddings, Crazy Indian wedding videos, Indian express, Indian express news Videos and pictures of the couple making sure their D-Day is a memorable one (not just for themselves but for others as well) went viral. (Source: NTV Telugu/YouTube)

Remember how early last year a bridegroom decided to make a grand entry into his wedding by arriving sitting ‘on top’ of lions? Well, closer home in India, another grand wedding entry is making headlines. A Karnataka couple decided to go the extra mile by leaving their wedding venue sitting inside the carrier of a JCB vehicle, because why not! Videos and pictures of the couple making sure their D-Day is a memorable one (not just for themselves but for others as well) went viral.

ALSO READ | Pakistani groom makes grand entry at his wedding ‘sitting’ on lion’s top

According to a report by The News Minute, Chethan Kallakatta, the groom, has been operating the giant machine for over ten years now and his friends thought it best to let it feature this way on their special day. Videos doing the rounds of social media show how the vehicle decorated with balloons carried the couple whose faces were flushed, for obvious reasons.

Watch the video here.

Did you something just as out of the box at your friend’s wedding? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
