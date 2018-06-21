WATCH: A Karnataka couple decided to go home from their wedding on a JCB because WHY NOT

Videos and pictures of the couple making sure their D-Day is a memorable one (not just for themselves but for others as well) went viral. (Source: NTV Telugu/YouTube) Videos and pictures of the couple making sure their D-Day is a memorable one (not just for themselves but for others as well) went viral. (Source: NTV Telugu/YouTube)

Remember how early last year a bridegroom decided to make a grand entry into his wedding by arriving sitting ‘on top’ of lions? Well, closer home in India, another grand wedding entry is making headlines. A Karnataka couple decided to go the extra mile by leaving their wedding venue sitting inside the carrier of a JCB vehicle, because why not! Videos and pictures of the couple making sure their D-Day is a memorable one (not just for themselves but for others as well) went viral.

According to a report by The News Minute, Chethan Kallakatta, the groom, has been operating the giant machine for over ten years now and his friends thought it best to let it feature this way on their special day. Videos doing the rounds of social media show how the vehicle decorated with balloons carried the couple whose faces were flushed, for obvious reasons.

